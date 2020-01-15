Top 10 wedding trends of the last decade

1 in 10

Flowers at a wedding? No surprise here. But in the past 10 years, the types of flowers that brides used at weddings were a little different from those in the past. Instead of small round bouquets, the arrangements became more filled with greenery and much larger. According to Zola, 20% of couples have even incorporated succulents in their selection.

The flowers also took over the decor, the greenery and the flowers making a huge statement. 22% of couples used hanging greenery and 16% of couples opted for a floral wall or greenery and flowers during their wedding. “Weddings in the past decade have all been about having the perfect Instagrammable moment, and statement flowers are a relatively easy way to make a big impact,” said Jennifer Spector, brand director at Zola.

PHOTO: Alina Demidenko

2 out of 10

Traditionally, bridesmaids have worn the same dress of the same color. But over the past decade, we’ve seen a big change in that direction: it has become more popular for bridesmaids to wear all the different styles of a dress of the same color or the same color family. , and sometimes even all the different colors that complement each other, with 53% of weddings opting for this route.

“Couples today want their wedding to reflect their personal style, and that extends to their wedding party,” said Spector. Whatever the reason for the mismatched looks, the bridesmaids everywhere applauded the chance to wear a dress that flattered them.

PHOTO: prostooleh

3 out of 10

Planning a wedding in a dream location has never been more popular than it has been in the past decade. Half of the couples had a destination wedding, which is particularly popular in the United States.

Getting married on a tropical beach, in the mountains far from home, or even in a totally different country has become more normal than ever, with guests paying money for a gift as well as a plane ticket. The reason? According to Spector, it’s because couples love to travel today and, as she said, “there is no better excuse to make the trip of a lifetime than your marriage.”

PHOTO: beckerphotos

4 out of 10

Honeymoons have definitely changed a lot in recent years. Traditionally, couples left for their trip immediately after the reception ended (sometimes even a little before), or the next morning. But over the past decade, mini-moons have taken over. In fact, the word didn’t even exist before 2010 and was just added to dictionary.com in April 2019.

A mini moon is usually a shorter vacation (perhaps a long weekend) that couples take right after their wedding, usually near their home, and nothing extravagant. Many couples take a mini-moon and then wait a few months (or even a year) before taking their real honeymoon. It is a way for them to celebrate and relax without spending too much money after depositing money for their wedding.

PHOTO: Image source

5 out of 10

The wedding gift of choice these days is cold, cash or just a handwritten check. The majority of Zola couples sign up for cash instead of traditional gift ideas such as household items, kitchen appliances and gift cards.

The reason is simple: more couples live together before getting married, so they don’t need all the usual wedding gifts since they already have them. Spector explained that couples “want to sign up for a mix of traditional home upgrades, gift cards and cash to help pay for their honeymoon or a down payment on their first home.”

PHOTO: JGI / Jamie Grill

6 of 10

In the past, children were almost always supposed to accompany weddings, but today, many couples choose to take the lane reserved for adults. In fact, more than half of couples (63%) have chosen to have an adult-only bash. It’s not just because of the night and the holidays, but also because of the money – weddings are more expensive than ever.

Spector stressed: “In addition to paying for their own wedding, many couples are investing in a more premium experience for their guests by inviting fewer people but spending more per person.”

PHOTO: Tetra Images – Yuri Arcurs

7 out of 10

Hashtags are just one more detail that couples need to think about when planning a wedding – and most start to formulate ideas as soon as they get engaged. A hashtag centered on the names of couples is now part of almost all marriages – 77% of couples choose one.

While some may scoff at the idea of ​​the hashtag, it does have a purpose: it’s easier to find all the photos taken by people in your wedding in one place on social media.

PHOTO: Maureen P Sullivan

8 out of 10

The days when a wedding simply consisted of a ceremony and a party with dinner and dance are long gone. For the past decade, everything has been spent on the wedding weekend. In fact, 3/4 of the couples added at least one additional event to their wedding weekend, whether it was brunch the next morning, a welcome evening the day before or a late afternoon. This is even true for destinationless weddings. Weddings are much longer than they have ever been, and that is probably another reason why they are so much more expensive.

PHOTO: Thomas Barwick

9 out of 10

Before 2010, the way to obtain information on a marriage came from the invitation and word of mouth. But today, everything revolves around the wedding website. Most couples make a wedding website before their big day, which includes information about their relationship, their wedding party and the big night (or wedding weekend), as well as links to their registry and more .

“Before Zola, couples had to use an average of three websites to do everything they needed for their wedding, but now couples can share travel details, their registry, collect RSVPs and more in one place “said Spector.

PHOTO: Zola

10 of 10

These are the little details of today’s weddings, and one of the best is the signature cocktail. About 85% of people plan to have a signature cocktail at their wedding, as they have grown in number in recent years. Spector says it’s because signature cocktails, which usually play on a couple’s personality and interests, make things more personal and fun.

PHOTO: deborah neumann kelly

