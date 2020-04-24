Top 10 Star Commander

On the installation or ship of Starfields, given the character who is usually most attentive, is the man or woman on the bench – Captain. The heartbeat of any crew, they have a responsibility to make decisions. That is, until they were abducted, turned to Google, suffered from depression, or grew older as children.

It was time the ship’s captain started to play. XO functions as a buffer between captain and crew as well as an interpreter. Today we are celebrating the 10 best captains from Star Trek. Even though the lower classes have a previous role – we only focus on those who are higher in rank, commanding and above.

10. Lieutenant Waffle

Mogh’s eldest son, Worf began his career as a lieutenant on the enterprise smartphone, under the leadership of Captain Jean Luc Picard. As a crew member, his main functions include security and weapons of the ship.

Throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation and the films he will be promoted to Lieutenant General, though most are still gold. It wasn’t until he was reinstated to Space Shine did Cisco captain play a role in seeing him transition to command.

The last bad rating was on my list, not because of lack of popularity or character development, but because he screwed up a lot after moving to command. In many cases where he was ordered for the skills of Stan, however, he was shown to be less than confident of a mistake.

Related: The 10-star actor who appears in the Googles

Although he should be busy coordinating the whole section, he interfered in station security. At one point, he allowed his emotions to go into the means of saving the satellite’s assets and allowed himself to be compromised by accidentally destroying (empty) passenger ships in battle.

9. Commander Trip Tucker

Commander Charles “Trip” Tucker was the first XO of the famed Enterprise. He was also chief engineer of the ship. As the characters go, Southerner’s accents and pathways stand out – especially because of the time of the original series – most of the characters sound alike.

Tucker’s charismatic personality came out as a kind of “good old boy” that would have been easier to catch than a driver. His biggest failure was the intense pre-Confederate anger and the number of pushover he could do, especially regarding Ty. He was a better chief engineer than a sergeant, largely because of the rarity on the bridge.

8. Lieutenant Jadz Zedik

With more than 300 years of experience in her back, thanks to her music – Jadz Zaridik is a great science officer. When she resumed her career at Dreamsinin – then classified as Commander Sisko – apart from him, Jadzia was the highest-ranking office in the station as a lieutenant.

Related: Alex Kurtzman Reveals Five Year Plan for Star Trek Franchise

Even though she had to share XO duties with General Kyira, Jaduza always used her vast knowledge to boost her career opportunities. Because of her previous time as a close friend of Siko, she also serves on a trustworthy and vocal board.

During the usurpation war, Jadzizi often ordered dissenters – most notably while Sokoko was on leave or re-appointed – and Kira was barred from serving as part of the Bajor non-aggression agreement. Which is maintained with Dominion. The best aspect of Jadeza can also be considered a failure – it is her many passions.

Commander T’Pol

Similar to the situation of Kirirner and Miladawatty – the original was not part of Starfeld. She joins the crew of the enterprise as something of a Vulcan reviewer or consultant. As time went on, T’Pol became the second unofficial command.

Moments later, even in the presence of the real-life ship of the ship, Tropopole-Taylor agreed to accept the Starfield Commission with the rank of Commander. Being able to keep her emotions in check, especially in hairy situations, helps T’Pol to mentor the captain as he flirts with the end.

When the German captain found himself infected with a one-dimensional parasite – T’Pol ordered the ship without any apparent push from the crew. Even Trump was behind her lead. When all was gone, she resigned from her commission to continue caring for her sickly captain.

6. Chakravartin commander

Chakoy began his career as Commander of Vimekerman’s fame after he and his crew, Margaret, were forced to merge with Jane. Prior to becoming XO, he was deputy commander in Starfleet, but had earlier resigned from his commission to join the Maquis.

His career on Voyager was exemplary, with only a few incidents to consider. A police officer – he was not afraid to cross the line to make sure the crew acted as expected. In other words, he put on a crew or two. He had the same attitude as Jane Weve – but never before the crew.

5. Lieutenant Lieutenant

Although Tovok was the third in command on Vogjemen, the crew was not merged with Magnes – he likely would have been given the role of Oh. Because of Captain Joe’s pensions for departure, the Turks assume the role of commander, even captain – often. Which makes sense this is his second run at Starfurt after the break.

As we have seen with Timothy, Tavok’s emotional control will allow him to turn the ship on and off. He also doubles as a ship’s security chief and weapons officer. When seeing the cold, the cold was normal – Tao was reliable and resourceful even though the bridge was blowing around him.

4. Colonel / Commander Kira Nerys

I think it’s funny that those who originally didn’t want to do anything with Starfeld or Federal would be one of the best resources. After Qatar was expelled from Bajor by combat fighters – after 50 years of occupation, Kira graduated from the terrorist to the rank of general in Bajor’s militia.

Upon arriving in Sidney Dreamen and finally meeting her new CO, Commander Sisko, she told him she would request a transfer. Obviously, it doesn’t happen. She became an XO commander with both station and Defiant capabilities.

During the war, she was promoted to lieutenant colonel and even accepted the Stratford interim commission with the rank of Commander. Kira has a strong strategic mind and is very resourceful in combat situations. She is also not afraid to shake her boat and challenge her CO when the time comes.

Deputy Commander’s data

There is something to be said about commitment behind a single concept. While the Commander’s data may seem to be saved by his artificial intelligence – he’s actually one of the most effective commanders in Star Fleet. That’s no small part because of the thousands of officers’ records and reports to get them back.

The data shows that he is a capable commander, using a knowledge base and ability to analyze situations to protect his crew while on a mission. Even when presented with social barriers, such as child discord or severe information deficiencies – data can be successful.

2. Commander of the Cab

Although Spock was promoted to captain, we know him best as Captain Kirk’s second lieutenant. Spock may not be seen as a savvy expert like Tao or Data, but he was instrumental in saving Kir from himself and thus discouraging the enterprise many times.

In the first series, Shakespeare is our constant reminder that the universe is bigger than the earth. He usually used his vast experience to educate Kiri and their staff beyond their comprehension. He is an invaluable resource in missions that have not been tried before.

Major William T. Riker

The number one belongs to none other than the man called the first. Captain Jean Luc Picard was a great man, but it took another great man to make sure his ship ran smoothly. In many cases, Commander Riker has shown why he was selected for the Fleet position.

Related: Trek actor Jonathan Frakes wants to appear on The Orville

Only a few years into his role, he would not have been given his own command, but he refused every time to leave on the enterprise. I do not bring it to light on self-doubt, but a testament to the amount of Starfleet faith in him.

Picard will disappear or be left behind several times. In each example, Commander Riker will fill in the gaps without missing a beat – in many ways, better depending on the situation. Ricker is one of the best-known players in the fleet, but is also known for his diplomacy. Apparently the best XO brands get the franchise.

What do you think of this list? Disagree? Let us know below!

(Visited 94 times 94 today)