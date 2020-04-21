Top 10 smartphones not made in China

China makes the Apple iPhone and many other popular smartphones, but there are many other options in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and India. If you don’t want to buy a phone from China, check out some of these other options.

Most of these phones are available directly from the wireless phone stores or directly from Samsung, LG, Motorola, ASUS or Sony. You can find many on Amazon, and there are also used handheld deals on sites like Swappa. All phones are powered by Android OS. Phones are listed in alphabetical order as prices vary and functionality and capacity are so similar that it is difficult to sort phones.

Image: ASUS

ASUS launched its latest Powerhouse smartphone in late 2019. The ROG Phone II is announced as a gaming phone and it has the specifications to back it up. The 6.59-inch screen offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz (months before today’s phones with this technology) and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage capacity.

It has a pair of rear cameras and a 24MP front facing camera. Dual-sided stereo speakers bring audio to your face while matching controls along the side of the phone. A massive 6,000mAh battery keeps you playing for hours, too. The handset also has side-loading design with side-loading design to optimize landscape orientation.

To complete the gaming experience, the ROG logo lights up in a variety of colors, while game accessories are available to enhance game modes.

Image: LG

Although Samsung drives innovation with the Galaxy Fold, it costs $ 2,000 and despite the large 7.3-inch screen, the dual application experience is definitely compromised by the screen size. We’ve tested the LG G8X ThinQ with its LG Dual Screen cover, and it clearly offers a much better platform for productivity at a price that is even lower than Apple’s, Samsung’s, and others.

The handset was released in 2019 and is now available at a fair price with solid specifications. It still focuses on high-end audio experience with dual stereo speakers, a 32-bit DAC quad, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Includes shock and shock MIL-STD 810G certification, along with a microSD card for cheap storage expansion. A dedicated Google Assistant button helps you get things done quickly, too.

Image: LG

Although many phones on this list are solid mid-range phones available to consider from countries other than China.

The LG Stylo 5 is one of the few phones we have to choose from that comes with an integrated style. The Stylo 5 is available from a number of carriers in the United States, including many prepaid carriers. It offers a 6.2-inch screen with 3,500 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

The purpose of this handset is style. You can write notes by hand, draw objects, sketch and color. Animated texting, GIF creation tools, and more are all compatible with the style.

Image: LG

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G was recently launched on T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon. It is only available in the US from these wireless carriers, but may appear as an unlocked model on Amazon in the future.

This latest LG V series device continues to focus on video creation with a triple rear camera system, 8K video recording, four microphones, ASMR and Voice Bokeh audio technology and advanced camera software. It also runs on a massive 5,000mAh battery with a 1080p screen, so it’s sure to help you capture hours of video content.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is made of two Gorilla Glass 5 pieces with a metal frame and is certified to be shock resistant to the MIL-STD 810G. The new LG phone has a 6.8-inch OLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card and 5G. It comes with a Dual screen cover for $ 900 and offers a great platform for serious productivity.

Along with 5G and video capture focus, the LG V60 continues the tradition of LG’s audio excellence with a 3.5mm audio port with quad DAC support and stereo speakers. It sounds great with the speakers, but the wired headset experience is even better. It is one of the latest phones with a 3.5mm audio port so hearing aids will not be satisfied.

Image: Motorola

Larry Dignan and I, from ZDNet, are heavy users of the Samsung Galaxy Note and we liked doing this $ 300 note-taking alternative to give it a go. Larry’s article talks about his likes and dislikes, while my in-depth review is coming soon.

The Moto G Stylus is a well-built budget phone with a pretty good Android experience and good Motorola outputs. Large screen, high-capacity battery, macro lens, capable 48MP shooter and Snapdragon 665 processor make it a good phone for the masses.

At less than a third of the price of the Galaxy Note, the Moto G Stylus does not have all the advanced pen support we see in the Note series. You can take notes in style though, but it really only gives you a punch experience with a little finer detail.

While I spent over $ 2,000 to test the Samsung Galaxy Fold, I didn’t make the same jump to try the Galaxy Z Flip because it didn’t offer the same form factor as the mini-tablet. The Galaxy Z Flip provides a more portable phone experience, but it does not bring much more to the buyer.

The Galaxy Z Flip enhances Fold technology with the use of glass on the panels. Unfolding the Z Flip reveals a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It’s an expensive phone, priced at about $ 1,400, but serves as another technological demonstration of things to come in the future.

There is a small one-inch screen on the outside, mostly used for notifications. It has solid camera performance, a Snapdragon 855, 256GB of internal storage, and Samsung’s latest interface of interest 2. It lacks 5G, and the usefulness of this foldable orientation is debatable.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 topped our list of smartphones for much of last year, and was at the top of the list earlier this year. While the headphone jack has faded, everything else has been improved to the 2019 version of the Galaxy Note line. The Note 10 is now offered in two variants, with the presence of a microSD card slot, screen size and battery capacity as the main differentiators.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a great business smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, large amounts of RAM, fast internal storage, microSD card expansion, capable rear camera system and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a link to the Windows button in the Quick Controls area along with support for the latest DeX release. Extending to an external monitor with Samsung DeX is quick and easy while providing a full-fledged desktop experience. The added ability to charge other devices and gadgets, such as the Galaxy Buds, using wireless technology on the back of the Note 10 is convenient for road warriors.

The Galaxy Note 10, which starts with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, starts at $ 579.99, while the Note 10 Plus with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage starts at $ 729.99. dollars. There is also more RAM and storage options for both devices, but the default base models offer plenty of RAM and storage for most users. The Note 10 Plus is now available from Samsung and all carriers. Given that we are just months away from the next note line, this is the perfect time to strike a chord with an awesome smartphone.

Samsung’s flagship is still a good choice, especially with massive price cuts, as the S20 Series devices are now available.

The S10 Plus improved on the S9 with an ultra-wide camera, longer battery life, better interface software, and the ability to charge other devices wirelessly.

Samsung S10 and S10 Plus have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, 8 GB of RAM (with 12 GB option), 128 GB storage at 1 TB with a microSD for more capacity, five cameras , IP68 rating, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, ANT + and stunning design with gorgeous Prism color options.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus continues to have all the Galaxy Foundation’s good looks, including high water resistance, fast wireless charging, an impressive Super AMOLED display, expandable microSD storage, and a power socket. 3.5mm headphones and more. Plus, expanding it to an external monitor with Samsung DeX is quick and easy while providing a full-fledged desktop experience. The added ability to charge other devices and gadgets, like the new Galaxy Buds, via wireless technology on the rear of the S10 Plus is convenient for road warriors.

The Galaxy S10 Series starts at $ 349.99 for the S10e and starts at $ 599.99 for the S10 Plus. Although there are 5G options today, buying one for half the price of an S20 makes a lot more sense to most people.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 series a few months ago and phones are now available to consumers. After a couple of weeks with the S20 Ultra 5G, it’s clear that the phone is built for business and captures the crown for the best 5G device available today.

This year’s S20 lineup is focused on universal 5G and improved camera experiences. There are some focus issues that Samsung is currently dealing with on the S20 Ultra, and although you may not want to pay $ 1,400 + for this phone right now, the S20 Plus may be more suitable.

Samsung’s S20 Series devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 screens, 6.2-by-6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED refresh displays, 12GB of RAM (with 16GB option), storage options from 128 GB to 512 GB with a microSD for even greater capacity, three rear cameras (the Ultra has unique camera specifications), rating IP68, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5. Battery capacity ranges from 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh. The S20 does not support faster high bandwidth (mmWave) 5G networks, so be sure to choose the device that best suits your network needs.

It can be argued that the S20 series is not the best smartphone available today, but in terms of 5G and the latest technologies, they are difficult to fight. Price makes them a little harder to justify, but when you realize how constantly this tool is used, value for money is easier to understand.

Image: Sony

The new Sony Xperia 1 II (pronounced two) was announced recently and should be available soon. It is likely to be priced at the $ 1,000 range and seems to offer all the great things to look forward to on flagship smartphones. These features include 5G, the best mobile processor, great RAM, high-end photos and more.

Sony announced that their Alpha camera engineers helped develop the cameras of this new flagship, and this excites me as we have seen sub-par performance on Sony smartphone cameras in comparison with the competition. Lastly, bringing some of Sony’s incredible digital camera technology to their phones is welcome.

In addition to the camera experience, Sony has focused on the visual experience of this new handset with its OLED 4K HDR display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. The gameplay is also enhanced with the device, so it’s likely to attract the full spectrum of entertainment.

