Top 10 scary characters from classic animated movies that made us nightmares

Even if the animated films are aimed at children, they can have some characters and villains who are downright scary. Films such as Monsters Inc., The nightmare before Christmas and more are filled with a few characters that make us uncomfortable.

We've put together a list of 10 of the most terrifying characters from classic animated movies to refresh your memory about some of your favorite childhood movies that have sometimes made you goosebumps. You can check who made the list below.

1. Sid (Toy Story)

Toy storySid is just the type of kid you don't want to hang out with. He is a tyrant who mutilates his toys and likes to cause destruction and terror. He has a dark room filled with unsuitable toys that he destroyed, which is like a den for some sort of monster. Sid is more than just a bully – it's a total creep.

2. Henry J. Waternoose (Monsters, Inc.)

the Monsters Inc. The CEO has bad intentions and the scary factor to match them. He has keen eyes, crab legs and only cares about the success of his business. He helps Randall in his evil plot, which ultimately leads to his downfall. While most people consider Randall to be the scariest character in the film, Waternoose is certainly not far behind.

3. Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove)

Yzma has a dark and scary aesthetic. She takes on the role of nasty chic with pride and likes to exercise her power by not showing pity to anyone. She offers seriously sneaky techniques to try to get rid of Kuzco, which gives us a glimpse of her dark mind.

4. The witch (Snow White and the seven dwarfs)

The Evil Queen from White as snow gives us goosebumps as is, but when she turns into an old witch to tempt the princess with an apple, that's when our skin really crawls. Her voice, her movements and her motivations as a witch are really annoying, even for a children's film from the 1930s. She is the original evil witch, and that deserves some recognition.

5. The other mother (Coraline)

Coraline is easily one of the scariest animated films of all time. Not only are the other mother sports buttons for the eyes, but she is also a horrible and bloodthirsty spider. She made us nightmares because she had the ability to go from a seemingly perfect mom to a kidnapping, a sinister monster in the blink of an eye.

6. Scar (The Lion King)

No one likes Scar's The Lion King“It's just easy to hate. He has bad intentions and just wants to watch the world burn, but not in a rebellious and fun way. He's dark and threatening, and you certainly wouldn't want to get caught in a dark cave with him and his pack of hyenas.

7. Hades (Hercules)

Hades looks like someone you don't want to play with. He speaks fast, a bit of a loose barrel and literally has flames for the hair, so he's not exactly accessible. If he may have cheated on you with his sense of humor, don't underestimate his cruel intentions.

8. Oogie Boogie (The nightmare before Christmas)

Apart from all Oogie BoogieThe shenanigans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, it is scary simply because it is a bag full of insects. Plus, any character who has the heart to kidnap Santa Claus definitely has dark intentions.

9. Hopper (A Bug’s Life)

All the bugs are scary, but Hopper is on the next level. Imagine seeing this bug in the corner of your room in the middle of the night. You would probably cry. Not to mention that he's totally malicious, selfish and downright evil, so he's definitely a bad guy you don't want to play with.

10. Darla (Finding Nemo)

Darla from The world of Nemo is scary in its own way. She has a smile that makes you uncomfortable, and the way she will shake a living creature in a bag until she dies without remorse is a sign of a person. sociopath. She may look like a harmless little girl, but she is capable of much more than what is visible.