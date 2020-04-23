Top 10 returning players for the 2020-21 season

Even this year’s NCAA World Cup ends. Next year should be just as entertaining, here are the top 10 returning players for next year’s CBB season.

One of the great things about NCAA Basketball is that there are different players each year that have a huge impact on the country. Some of these players may have been one and made freshman in blue blood and four-year-olds flew under the radar and made a name for themselves.

Here are some specific comments about players who have dropped out of this list or players who have announced for the NBA Draft and signed an employee:

Cole Anthony, Precious Achiuwa, Obi Toppin, Tre Jones, Ashton Hagans, Jordan Nwora, Jermaine Marrow, Antoine Davis, Mike Smith, Nico Mannion, Elijah Hughes, Jared Butler, Vernon Carey Jr., Jaden McDaniels, Cassius Stanley, Immanuel Quickly, Anthony Edwards, Devon Dotson, Josh Green, Mason Jones, Jerrick Harding, Benjamin Stanley, Oscar Tshiebwe, Oscar da Silvia, Mika Potter, Remy Martin, Trayce Jackson, Fatts Russel, Garrison Brooks, Caleb Mills, and Jalen Harris.

It is unlikely that all players will go to the next level and many of them will probably stay back in school. Some of the honorable mention of staying in college can have a major impact on their schools or their federation.

This is what I think are the top college basketball players in the 2020-2021 academic year.