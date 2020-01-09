Loading...

2019 was the year of PoppyAnd she has not even begun. The musician who became YouTuber explored the metal genre, with both an upcoming album, I Disagree, and a tour which should arrive in early 2020.

She has had quite a few iconic moments throughout her career, especially this year when she gained notoriety as a metal artist.

Poppy’s third album, I do not agree, will be released tomorrow, with pre-orders here. To celebrate, we decided to take a trip back in time and to highlight the most metallic moments of the artist. You can see below.

1. When she killed the pop music

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8XVZ65JEB0 (/ integrated)

Last January, Poppy started a whole debate when she tweeted (and deleted) that pop music was dead. It was then that she really started switching to a more metal sound, but it was definitely daring at the time given that she was considered a pop artist.

2. When she has collaborated with 333 FEVER

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izePLzAbc40 (/ embed)

In May of last year, and Poppy FEVER 333 dropped “Scary Mask” after tirelessly teasing fans about it. The song mixes two very different genres together in a scary but energetic pop-rock song. It also showed that Poppy was not only in metal as a genre, but also had an interest in other performing artists.

3. When she went to Disneyland with Marilyn Manson

MM and # Poppy. Au # D Land # Titanic ###### pic.twitter.com/lirpBHM1D8

– Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) December 20, 2018

In December 2018, the artist went to Disneyland with Marilyn Manson, which was the most epic surprise of all time. The two are apparently close friends, which is so shocking that it works.

4. When she went on tour with Bring Me The Horizon and Sleeping With Sirens

Last fall, Poppy joined Bring me the horizon and Sleeping with sirens for a race in the United States considered as the Trio tour which had the programming of our dreams. During his concerts, Poppy gave fans a taste of what I do not agree Looks like.

5. When she dropped her first official metal track

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwoGhpYdebQ (/ integrated)

Poppy started the transition to heavy metal domination with Grimes “Play Destory” collab at the end of 2018. Continuing this sound change on a few other singles, the artist then abandoned “Concrete” as the first song I do not agree. It was dark and grainy, and it definitely gave us a taste of its new vibe. She also signed with Sumerian Records the same day.

6. When it set the music industry on fire

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gmswmbosYo (/ integrated)

Poppy dropped “I Disagree”, the title track of the upcoming album, and gave us an explosive video to accompany it. In the video, Poppy is pressured by music leaders to do things she doesn’t agree with. She lets go of her grievances and begins to fall out in a conference room full of bored professionals.

7. When she appeared on the WWE soundtrack

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veuLKtjB0RI (/ integrated)

The song “Metal” by Poppy was presented on WWE 2K20 alongside BMTH, Kelly machine gun, grandson and more, which dropped in October. The same month, she performed two songs live WWENXT, “I Disagree” and “Scary Mask”.

8. When she announced it I do not agree tower

I disagree with the American tour on sale Friday 10 a.m. @ https://t.co/3z2NC5hVQ1 pic.twitter.com/PRaqw47UoP

– Poppy (@poppy) November 4, 2019

To accompany his next album release, Poppy will begin a tour in late January in San Francisco. Dates run through February, just before an announced UK / Europe tour in March.

9. When she revealed an upcoming horror movie

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbQsxWKfTSU (/ integrated)

While speaking of Bloody Disgusting The Boo Crew podcast, the artist revealed that she was working on an original horror film. When asked if she would like to play in the film, the musician simply replied “Yeah” and suggested that it was the character she had developed during his musical career.

10. When she refers to dark movies in his video “Fill The Crown”

(Integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiH9YPSPNlA (/ integrated)

Last month, Poppy dropped the fourth single gender I do not agree, “Fill The Crown”. The video for the track is filled with many references, making finally tribute to the classic 1957 movie The seventh seal with the flair of science fiction Poppy.