(Photos via Netflix)

The end of the year and the decade are gone. What better way to say goodbye to the past 10 years than to remember the hours spent watching your favorite series? Over the years, Netflix did not disappoint. Of Orange is the new black at Strange things, Netflix has always provided quality entertainment. Check out 10 of the best original series below.

Read more: Season 3 of “You” officially confirmed by Netflix with a disturbing look

10. Russian doll

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHcKoAMGGvY (/ integrated)

Russian doll follows Nadia, played by Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the new black, American pie), the day of his birthday. Nadia seems to be stuck in a kind of loop. She accidentally dies several times and continues to reappear on her birthday, repeating the day over and over. The show reminds us of a nightmare we didn’t know we had, and it’s already been confirmed for season 2.

9. Big Mouth

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hk_BoK0OwZs (/ integrated)

Big Mouth is an animated series for adults based on Nick Kroll (Kroll Show, Parks and recreation) and Andrew Goldberg (Family guy) childhood in the suburbs of New York. The series reminds the viewer of the emotional pains of his adolescence, because it follows the two main characters and their friends through puberty and all the challenges that this period of our life brings.

8. You

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jY41znJaLGg (/ integrated)

You is a thriller based on the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name. He follows serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn badgley), a bookstore manager who fell madly in love with a customer, Guenièvre Beck, during the first season. Goldberg shows that there is nothing he would not do for love, which shocked and disgusted most of those who dared to watch. While Joe has just terrorized his way through Los Angeles in season 2, Netflix has just confirmed that season 3 will arrive soon.

Read more: Nine Inch Nails says making Netflix partition “Bird Box” “was a damn waste of time”

7. BoJack Horseman

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1eJMig5Ik4 (/ integrated)

BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) is a stranded actor in Hollywood who decided to write a revealing memoir in an attempt to get back into the spotlight. The series shows a unique twist on the sad and daily life of an artist in difficulty who has never been represented before on your television screens.

6. The Umbrella Academy

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DAmWHxeoKw (/ integrated)

The Umbrella Academy is a series of superheroes based on the comics of My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way of the same name. It shows a family of adult and adopted siblings who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death. This gives the viewer a more detailed superhero experience that most movies don’t have the time to offer, and we’re about to get some more when we shoot season 2 in November.

Read more: “The time of the Umbrella Academy is shifting towards the answer” Jeopardy! “

5. Ozark

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hAXVqrljbs (/ integrated)

Ozark is a crime drama starring Jason Bateman. The Bateman character moves his family from Chicago and moves to the Ozarks where he is then forced to launder money for his boss. With a breaking Bad feel, minus the methamphetamine making game, the series already feels like a classic, with the third season coming in March.

4. Raising Dion

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6koPaImHzY (/ integrated)

Raising Dion is a fiction series of superheroes that follows young Dion as he discovers his superpowers and tries to learn to control them in his daily life, but not without a wicked villain. Similar to the Umbrella Academy, Raising Dion gives audiences a unique daily glimpse into the life of a superhero as Dion tries to understand his new powers.

Read more: “13 reasons why” the cast talks about a life-changing show as the last season approaches

3. The Haunting of Hill House

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ce0RQq-rjPk (/ integrated)

The Haunting of Hill House is a horror series that follows five siblings, depicting the terror and scars they developed when they were children in a house in which they once lived. level of fear that we didn’t know we needed. Season 2, Bly Manor’s haunting, has already been confirmed with the return of several familiar faces from season 1.

2. Orange is the new black

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY0qzXi5oJg (/ integrated)

Orange is the new black ended in 2019, but it will forever be one of the biggest and most important Netflix shows of all time – and not just because it was one of the first. The series humanized the detainees while highlighting gender, race and sexuality.

1. Stranger Things

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnd7sFt5c3A (/ integrated)

Strange things stole our hearts in 2016 with the suspenseful horror of the unknown in Upside Down and the genius of Eleven. It started with the disappearance of Will Byers and turned into a battle against supernatural forces. Set in the 80s in Hawkins, Indiana, the series chronicles the journey of a group of friends to save their city (and the world). The sci-fi horror series will return for season 4 with theories pointing towards the end of this year.

What is your favorite original Netflix series? Let us know in the comments below!