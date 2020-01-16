(Photos via Wanda / Marvel, Lizzie McGuire / DIsney +, Monsters Inc / Pixar)

Disney + debuted in mid-November and crashed the same day due to massive demand from fans of all ages. Since then, the streaming service has remained at the top of the conversation because of its catalog full of incredible TV series and movies, but it’s just getting started.

Of Lizzie McGuire reboot to wonder original series, here are some of the big names from Disney + to come.

1. The Lion King

The live adaptation is scheduled to be released in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia on January 28. This version of The Lion King brought over $ 1.6 billion worldwide and presents the voices of Donald glover, Beyonce, John Oliver and Seth Rogen.

2. Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff will return to her role of Lizzie McGuire (and her animated alter ego) in addition to Robert Carradine and Hallie Todd taking over his parents and Jake Thomas as his little brother Matt. Besides his family, Adam Lamberg has been confirmed to revive his role as Gordo, but it is still unknown if Lalaine will return for his role as Miranda Sanchez. The series has confirmed that it should be released in 2020 with a first preview, but is currently on hold after creator Terri Minsky has dropped two episodes.

3. Love, Simon

Becky Albertalli’s novel YA about a closet gay teenager learning to accept his identity was first adapted into a film in 2018, and now Disney + turns it into a full-fledged series. Love, Simon will focus on a new character, Victor (Michael Cimino), but the original protagonist of the film, Nick Robinson, will remain both narrator and producer. The series will launch in 2020 and hopefully will include as many Panic! At the disco the references.

4. Monsters at work

Monsters at work is an upcoming animated series based on the beloved film Monsters Inc. Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as beloved Mike and Sulley, respectively. The series will be a sequel set just six months after the animated film and includes a new character, Tylor Tuskmon, played by Ben Feldman (Hypermarket, Mad Men).

5. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Episode IX will hit theaters on December 20, but the film will go straight to Disney + after it hits the big screen. This will also be the case for all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies (post-Captain marvel). Everything except the Spider Man films, will go directly to Disney + after its departure in theaters.

6. Loki

Just announced in Hall H of #SDCC, LOKI from Marvel Studios, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney +, spring 2021.

– Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

We have to wait a little longer Loki series. It is currently scheduled to be released in the spring of 2021. The series will follow the youngest Loki who escaped during the time travel segment of Avengers: Endgame.

7. Cinderella

The live adaptation of 2015 should be released at Disney + September 1. The classic tale tells the beautiful Cinderella, his horrible stepmother and half-sisters and Prince Charming coming to his rescue.

8. The falcon and the winter soldier

New photos of Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl on the set of the Disney + series 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

– DisneyPlusMarvel (@DisneyPlsMarvel) January 11, 2020

Malcolm Spellman (Empire) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick) are the authors of the series, which is scheduled for release in the fall of 2020. Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) will also join Sam Wilson / The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldat (Sebastian Stan) to resume their roles for the series.

9. Maleficent

The Angelina Jolie version will not release Disney + until October 1 due to existing agreements elsewhere. The continuation 2019, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, should be added to the Disney + catalog by then, with a release date for summer 2020.

10. WandaVision

Here is the first official preview on the screen of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany from the #WandaVision series!

– MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 7, 2019

Paul Bettany (Vision) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch) will resume their roles on the big screen in this adaptation of the Disney + series. Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) and Randall Park (agent Jimmy Woo) will also resume their roles as MCUs. Kathryn Hahn also joins the cast as a curious neighbor. After leaving its original version in 2021, the series is expected to be released this year.

Which Disney + addition are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!