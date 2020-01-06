Top 10 of the new Open World Games from 2020

Loading...

It’s never too early to decide which video games to watch in the coming months. If you’re looking for video game titles in 2020 to keep track of them, we encourage you to read this list, especially if you like open world games. In this special list, we’re going to introduce some highly played games, but you want this page to still be bookmarked. We will update this article with new and exciting video game titles over time as they are announced and either confirmed for 2020 or have the potential to be released within the year.

# 10 The Eternal Cylinder

Developer: ACE Team

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

The ACE team will bring out a unique looking, open world for players in 2020. This video game is called The Eternal Cylinder, in which players take on the role of an alien creature and try to avoid a massive scooter that destroys everything they destroy and crosses its path. During the game, not only do you avoid the massive scooter, you also devour other creatures that you will find along the way that give you unique abilities to help you escape.

You will be able to enjoy this game quite a bit since you will find that The Endless Cylinder offers a procedural world. Every time you play through it, you will find a newly created world that you can explore and escape. The market launch is planned for 2020, but this is a temporary exclusivity for the Epic Games Store on Steam, so you will have to wait until 2021.

# 9 Animal Crossing: New horizons

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release date: March 20, 2020

Co-op: online and local

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Animal Crossing has been a fan favorite of Nintendo for years, and it’s really just a simulation title that lets you play relaxed. The game moves players to a new home in a specific area and from there it’s all about maintaining your home and getting in touch with NPCs. For example, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players move to a deserted island, and cleaning up makes it increasingly difficult to clean up the area as you slowly build a community. The release of this special game is scheduled for 2019, but Nintendo has decided to postpone it until 2020. So far, we’ve only seen one video for the game online via Nintendo E3 2019 Direct, and some new elements are being added to this episode. Take the workbench, for example, where players can collect collected resources and turn them into special tools. There is a slight change in gameplay as far as we can tell. It’s going to be more in the same style as Harvest Moon, but we’re not complaining since both franchises were pretty great.

# 8 Spirit of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Publication: TBD

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

The game takes place on the island of Tsushima in 1274, placing players in the role of Jin Sakai, the last samurai to fight the Mongol invasion of Japan. The only way to improve your chances is to learn the new fighting style known as the “Way of the Mind”. He is superior in number and is traditionally trained. This will be a third-party video game that aims to be stealthy while traversing the open world and destroying the dispersed Mongolian enemies.

It is worth venturing into the open world as the game offers a variety of side tasks, but at the moment the details are still a bit scarce. Ghost of Tsushima is currently released exclusively for PlayStation 4. However, at the time of publication of this document, there is no specific release date. We therefore hope that it will be launched in 2020.

# 7 Mount & Blade II: Banner Lord

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Publisher: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Publication: 2020

Co-op: online

Competitive multiplayer: yes

The wait comes to an end in 2020 when we finally get a sequel to the popular medieval role-playing game Mount & Blade: Warband. This title takes place a few hundred years before the events of the first episode. Outside of multiplayer combat, where you can conduct sieges and battles, players will also find a campaign mode. In this mode, you can explore the open world, explore different cities, help NPCs, rob thieves or innocents, and take part in massive battles, either alone or by winning a group of troops who may be willing to lend their sword for a little bit of gold.

A good bit of strategy is also used in combat. You need to monitor statistics, aim properly, block efficiently, and of course go into battle with the right equipment. Depending on how you play, you can choose a specific weapon type, such as a sword or spear. You can also order your army to adopt certain formations to better control the battlefield.

# 6 The Elder Scrolls VI

Developer: Bethesda

Publisher: Bethesda

Platforms: TBA

Publication: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

After years of releases from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda announced at E3 2018 that the next version of the franchise is under development. The problem with this is that we have practically no information about the game. Bethesda did not reveal any details, but stated that the next episode of The Elder Scrolls will be a next-generation game and will be released after its latest IP, Starfield. It is likely that this game will not be released in 2020, but crazier things have happened. Likewise, the title is unlikely to be released on current-generation platforms outside of PCs, as Bethesda has spoken of both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, a next-generation title. If this role play happens to come onto the market this year, we will update this post with new information.