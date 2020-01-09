Top 10 of the new FPS games from 2020

Loading...

In 2020 there will be plenty of video games for the latest generation of consoles as well as for the upcoming platforms from Microsoft and Sony. We are already checking out the calendar for these exciting releases. If you want to learn about some great FPS, you can help us. We record some of the best and most anticipated FPS titles. We will also keep this article up to date. So be sure to bookmark this page and search again for new titles added to the mix below.

# 10 Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

Developer: Croteam

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC

Publication: TBA

Co-op: online and local

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Serious Sam is about to get a fourth major installment for the franchise. The game was announced back in 2014, but developers are still working on the title to fully launch the game. Just like in the last installments, this will be an arcade action FPS game, although the Croteam developers haven’t worked out too many details at the moment. Still, they’re trying to do a pretty ambitious game and have worked to bring on the screen hundreds of thousands of enemies that players can fight. Although this feat may not be a success, there seems to be no limit to what the developers want to publish in Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass.

# 9 payday 3

Developer: Overkill Software

Publisher: Overkill Software

Platforms: TBD

Publication: TBD

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Note: Payday 2 picture.

Hopefully Payday will get its third major installment in 2020. The video game franchise was developed under Overkill Software and it appears that they have been working on Payday 3 since 2017, but as previously reported, the game was developed without a rush to launch it. There is surely a gap between this upcoming episode and Payday 2 released in 2013. If you are not familiar with the series, the game is a first person shooter that is played with a view to cooperative multiplayer.

Overall, the game is about successfully completing robberies with a crew. The game would put players in situations where a crew of four would have to figure out how to rob banks of armored cars. We don’t know exactly what Payday 3 will offer, but apart from the improved graphics, we are sure that there will be more diverse raids and tactics.

# 8 decay

Developer: V1 Interactive

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: yes

Disintegration is an interesting game. This is a sci-fi FPS created by Marcus Lehto who helps create the Halo franchise. In disintegration, players take the pilot’s seat in an advanced tank robot while you compete against other pilots and ground soldiers. Speaking of ground soldiers: You command the soldiers even during combat, so some RTS elements are also connected to the game in this FPS.

While there is a big focus on combat and PvP in this game, there is also a single player campaign. The gameplay gives us Titanfall 2 vibe, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens when it finally hits the market in 2020.

# 7 XIII

Developer: Microids

Publisher: Microids

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Do you remember XIII? It was a cel shading title for video games and was released in 2003 on the PlayStation 2, PC, Xbox and GameCube platforms. The video game title was a hit and became more popular, even though the players had a cliffhanger with a planned sequel. This sequel was never realized, but now, years later, we are getting a remake. This remake was due to hit the market in November 2019, but has since been pushed back to 2020.

Overall, the players take on the role of a man who has lost his memories. You are accused of murdering the President of the United States and since you have no memories of what happened before you go on a trip to find out what happened and possibly prove your innocence.

# 6 Crossfire X

Developer: Smilegate

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: yes

Crossfire is a popular free FPS game in Asia, but there will soon be a new release on Xbox One in 2020. Known as Crossfire X, the game will remain largely the same, with players split into two factions at will, going through different game modes. We will likely experience a major visual overhaul and know that there will be a story campaign for the players. We don’t know what the story will be based on, but we do know that Smilegate is working with Remedy Entertainment to launch a campaign. We’re currently waiting for gameplay footage to be released online before we take a closer look at the upcoming title release.