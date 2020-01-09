Top 10 of the new action adventure games of 2020

Loading...

Who doesn’t like a good action adventure? The coming year 2020 brings with it many new titles and games that are planned for the coming generation of platforms. We always keep an eye on new exciting titles to keep track of them, but we already have a good list of games that we think are worth playing if you enjoy a story full of adventure. In this special list, we cover the most anticipated adventure titles that we hope will be released in 2020. You should bookmark this page as we will continue to monitor this article and will update with additional games as they are officially announced.

# 10 gods & monsters

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: NS, PC, Stadiums, XBO, PS4

Release date: February 25, 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Ubisoft presented a brand new IP at its E3 2019 press conference. The video game is Gods & Monsters, a title that mimics the graphics of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild, but takes place in a Greek fantasy world. In the game, players have to save the gods who fell from a hideous creature called Typhon. Our hero has to go on a long journey to defeat dangerous monsters and solve a number of puzzles.

Another interesting aspect in the development of the game is that Gods & Monsters is the title the team is working on that released Assassins Creed: Odyssey. It looks like the team will spend a little longer studying Greek mythology to create a brand new adventure for the players.

# 9 stories of emerge

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

After Tales Berseria first hit the market in 2016, a new version of the Tales franchise game will be launched next year. Bandai Namco Entertainment is currently working on the next action role-playing game, Tales of Arise, to be released on current generation platforms. If you are familiar with the Tales games, there are a number of rates available, but they are not always related. For example, the previous installment could be played without previous installments, although this game franchise has some. To understand the story, you don’t have to go back in the installments of the catalog and play one of them.

Tales of Arise doesn’t have much information yet, but we know that the story will follow two characters from two completely different worlds, Dahna and Rena. One of the worlds is lucky to be built with advanced technology, while the other lives in an era that feels similar to the Middle Ages. As a result, the progressive world of Rena can take control of Dahna and force those living in the world into slavery.

# 8 Marvel’s Avenger

Developer: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: stadiums, PC, PS4, XBO

Release date: May 15, 2020

Co-op: only 4 players online

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

The Marvel cinema universe is now quite popular and we also get an excellent episode of video games from the Marvel universe. We are of course referring to the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2019. However, it looks like Crystal Dynamics has a new potential hit with Eidos Montreal. The video game is Marvel’s Avengers, a secret project for Crystal Dynamics. After E3 2019, however, we got a first look at the game and how it works. Players will control the most powerful heroes on earth when humanity is in extreme danger.

The game follows the events of A-Day, a moment in history when the Avengers unveil the new high-tech headquarters in San Francisco. Things go wrong and cause a catastrophic accident that results in mass panic and death. A few years later, The Avengers disbanded and heroes in general were outlawed. Now a new threat on the planet can cause The Avengers to band together and begin a new mission to save humanity from annihilation.

# 7 Beyond Good and Evil 2

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: TBA

Publication: TBA

Co-op: online

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Beyond Good & Evil first hit the market in 2003, making it easy for players to search for a sequel, but since its release, this legendary sequel has faded into the background. That was until 2017, when Beyond Good & Evil 2 was unveiled, though this next title is actually a prequel for those who want to continue with the first story.

We know that the game will follow our protagonist from a fighting pirate to a massive starship captain. If this upcoming Beyond Good & Evil 2 roughly matches the first title in the series, then we can expect an entertaining narrative full of adventure. This will also be an open-world video game, but it is uncertain how active the in-game world will be or whether there are events that you can take part in if you are free. Ubisoft has always kept an eye on this game, so we are waiting for information that is expected to be released next year.

# 6 twin mirror

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Dontnod Entertainment has a new episodic adventure title in development that players can enjoy. The development studio is perhaps best known for its Life is Strange series, but the next episodic journey in 2020 is Twin Mirror. This is an upcoming psychological thriller that follows a protagonist named Sam who returns to his old hometown to attend his best friend’s funeral. The situation worsens when he wakes up without memories of the previous day and is at the same time full of blood.

The development team prepares players for a mature adventure title and Dontnod Entertainment definitely has experience in delivering morally difficult decisions to fans through their developed campaigns. We haven’t seen too much yet, but when it comes to Life is Strange and Vampyr, players will explore the area and have a number of options that have major ramifications for the game. Regardless, this is a title that has garnered a lot of attention since its release, and we’ll be sure to keep an eye on it.