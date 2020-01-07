Top 10 new horror games of 2020

Loading...

2020 offers you a lot of horror video games and already a list of the best games that will be launched in the coming year. You want to bookmark this list as we continue to update it with brand new video game announcements and updates. Right now, you can check out some of our most anticipated horror games that will be released in the coming year.

# 10 The dark pictures

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

A new collection of horror titles has been released by Supermassive Games, the developers of Until Dawn. Known as The Dark Pictures Anthology, the collection will contain some video game titles that resemble each other until dawn. We are currently only aware of the first installment that Man of Medan has already launched. However, future rates are under development. Unfortunately, we only have a small teaser at the moment to present the next game title, Little Hope, but more information about the game should be available soon.

# 9 Unholy

Developer: Duality Games

Publisher: Duality Games

Platforms: PC

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Unholy is a pretty interesting horror title related to the narrative. The players take on the role of a mother named Saidah, one of the last people to live in the last city. This city is run by a class-style system in which humans are considered the bottom tier, while other creatures thrive above them. Every day there are fears that higher-ranking classes will collide with us and overtake the area, which will result in people being forced to live in the shade. One day Saidah’s child is kidnapped, causing her to risk her life if she looks for clues.

Most of the game depends on hiding and using items to pretend to be a creature of a certain class. As mentioned earlier, stealth is primarily the approach you need to master the game. However, it seems that there are some combat elements. Know, however, that these bodies could attract others to search the area, putting you at risk of death. It is currently planned to launch Unholy sometime this year.

# 8 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Publication: 2020

Co-op: 3 players online

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

It looks like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six series is sinking a little into horror. The video game we are referring to is the upcoming Rainbow Six Quarantine, a title that was first introduced at E3 2019. Ubisoft only offered a sneak peek of this game to viewers around the world, but it was enough to get many people excited about the game at the upcoming rate. In the future, when an alien parasite strikes the earth, innocent people begin to turn into senseless creatures. The players take on the role of an elite soldier who is likely to not only eliminate these threats but also find a means of healing.

This is still a cooperative video game where players work together in teams. According to Ubisoft, the overall game is a PvE with chaos and unpredictable moments. We’re still waiting for more information on this game, but a good comparison that users are making for this game is the limited Operation Chimera game mode introduced in Rainbow Six Siege. We also only have a 2020 release window for platforms of the current generation.

# 7 GhostWire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Frameworks

Publisher: Bethesda

Platforms: TBA

Publication: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

The developers of the series The Evil Within receive a new IP: GhostWire: Tokyo from Tango Gameworks. This video game was unveiled during E3 2019 where we got an extract of information. As a third-party action video game with creepy elements, players can expect a new kind of horror game from the development studio. The GhostWire: Tokyo announcement presentation hasn’t given us much information, although we know that, as the title suggests, this game will play in Tokyo. Something strange has been going on in the city, and it seems that people are disappearing from nothing.

Players have to find out what is causing all of this to disappear, and along the way you’ll encounter supernatural entities that can be hostile or kind. It’s a unique leap from The Evil Within that offered a more straightforward approach to horror, while GhostWire: Tokyo appears to be aiming for a more open world view of gameplay, but that’s speculative at the moment. At the time of writing, there is no publication date or platform attached. Although this could be a release of the current generation, this game may become a next generation title.

# 6 dedication

Developer: Red Candle Games

Publisher: Red Candle Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA (first release on February 19, 2019)

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Devotion is a first person perspective horror title that follows a man whose apartment is slowly shifting to another time. This place, which was once called home, now finds the past again. A family who lived within the place that was deeply rooted in their religious beliefs becomes a terrible nightmare for protagonists trapped in this new hellish world. Players who want to showcase Taiwanese and East Asian folklore can take a day to deal with the terror that RedCandleGames has developed.

Unfortunately, Devotion has been withdrawn from Steam at the moment due to some controversy surrounding artwork and the Chinese government. While this game was already being technically released, it has since been removed. At the moment, developers have no eye on when Devotion will come back to the market, but we hope to see it sometime in 2020.

# 5 Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive: N / A

After the success Tarsier Studios had with Little Nightmares, there is a sequel to follow. The video game is a continuation of the first episode with Six Escape the Maw. However, they do not play as Six, but as a new protagonist named Mono. Players face a new horror treat as Mono and Six will escape enemy opponents if they try to escape. We don’t know too many details yet, as the game will only be introduced during Gamescom 2019.

Still, we know the same mechanics are more or less intact, but Tarsier Studios adds a bit of struggle to the mix. It is not known how much of the fight will play a role in this upcoming platform game, but it is not enough to make us excited to try the next part.

# 4 dying light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: only 4 players online

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Dying Light will receive a continuation of its franchise in 2020. Players will take control of a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell, who will use his parkour skills to evade the undead threat and the hostile human factions. This area is in a new location called The City and may be the last safe structure against the risk of infection. However, do not expect a small area to be explored. The overall map is said to be four times the size of “Dying Light” and it appears that the city is divided into fractions that control certain areas. Much of the narrative focuses on players who make decisions that could completely change the areas of The City and your relationships with select groups of people.

This is still a survival horror game where you face undead out of town. If you remember the original episode, the undead are sluggish during the day, but certain strong sub-types occur at night that can cause the player to grapple with and avoid a heavier enemy. Fortunately, your friends can help you on your way through the campaign, as Techland offers cooperative multiplayer support for four players.

# 3 Remothered: porcelain shards

Developer: Stormind Games

Editor: Modus Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Remothered: Tormented Fathers was a new survival horror game and will get a sequel next year, 2020. The video game is called Remothered: Broken Porcelain and we got our first trailer during Gamescom 2019 offering everything we can expect from the story or the new mechanics, but Remothered: Tormented Fathers shows that this game is not that drastically different.

In any case, the developers are promoting this game with an exciting psychological story set in the Ashmann Inn. There are many puzzles that players can solve. To do this, however, you need to move carefully in the shadows and prepare to distract the enemies. As a survival horror game, you can also expect challenging puzzles and profound traditions.

# 2 The Last of Us Part 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release date: May 29, 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

The Last of Us was a global success that took us through a journey full of stories between two unlikely partners, Joel and Ellie. The world is collapsing and mankind is fighting a zombie-like plague. The players travel across the country and experience the harsh realities of a world in which rules and laws no longer hold society together. It’s a struggle for survival that causes many fans to repeat the upcoming sequel again.

A few years have passed since the first edition, and in 2020 we will be immersed in the gaming universe again. The players will take on the role of Ellie, who deals with a threat from human cult after killing her love interest. The fight is no longer fueled by survival, but by hate, and you can be sure that creatures are still hanging around. The trailers and footage shown so far show that we will be dealing with some new evolutionary creatures in the world.

# 1 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release date: April 3, 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Capcom has been doing very well with the Resident Evil franchise lately. With the seventh major installment, the developers decided to go back and deliver a game that more closely resembled the original survival horror trout that fans used to be familiar with. As a result, fans immediately praised the developers for bringing the franchise back to its roots. The studio also provided fans with a remake of Resident Evil 2, much like the studio did in the past for the original Resident Evil episode.

As a result, Capcom has received a lot of requests to continue this remake success with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. It’s something that Capcom developers had stated in the past, but it wouldn’t be until December 2019 that developers would finally confirm that the game was under development. Players will play through the title of franchise hero Jill while trying to find out why so many people in Raccoon City have been infected. With the city overturned by undead hordes, Jill will need the help of others trying to survive and find out what’s going on with the Umbrella Corps.

bonus

Dino Crisis fan remake

Developer: Team Arklay

Publisher: Team Arklay

Platforms: PC

Publication: TBD

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

After years of fans pleading with Capcom in the hope of triumphantly returning to the Dino Crisis franchise and delivering a remake similar to how Resident Evil handled it, we got a lot of silence. It’s a rather short series that Resident Evil didn’t convince, although Capcom may not be interested in taking the risk of getting a game out of a series that may have a niche following.

We also know that the chances of this game actually being released are huge. You have a small team of fans who are working on this passion project and know that Capcom can deliver the acceptance notice at any time. For Dino Crisis fans, however, this is the best chance to find something new after years of waiting. So don’t hold your breath, but the work presented looks promising.