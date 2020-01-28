(Photo via Netflix)

You introduced us to the book-loving serial killer Joe Goldberg that we all know in the two seasons of the Netflix series. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, Goldberg debuted in 2014.

When he’s not spying on women he hasn’t met yet, Goldberg can be found in one of the many books he references throughout the series. We have compiled some of our favorite books that Goldberg loves too. You can check out the full list below.

On the road – Jack Kerouac

On the road is the most famous novel by generation pioneer Beat Jack Kerouac. The story follows the narrator, who is based on Kerouac, and his friend Dean Moriarty through five parts of the novel, including three on car trips with the two young men. Goldberg refers to the classic novel when he questions Benji, Beck’s boyfriend, while he is locking him up in the basement of the bookstore.

Brave New World – Aldous Huxley

Brave New World is a dystopian novel that takes place in a futuristic world colonized by genetically created humans and focuses on the consequences of excessive government reach. Huxley’s novel is often compared to the work of George Orwell, 1984, another dystopian novel set in a futuristic world with an emphasis on Big Brother. We can also see the book sitting in the stack of “new” Goldberg selections near the pool as the final episode comes to an end.

The receiver in the rye – J.D. Salinger

The receiver in the rye follows the anguish, innocence and alienation of adolescent protagonist Holden Caulfield. The novel by J.D. Salinger is one of the most famous works for young adults of all time. In the second episode of season 1, we learn that Beck’s best friend, Peach Salinger, is a distant cousin of the author of one of the most classic literary works.

Crime and Punishment – Fyodor Dostoevsky

This Russian novel plays a big part in hiring Goldberg for his new job at Anavrin in season 2, and Goldberg can be seen reading it throughout, including the final scene. The novel follows Rodion Raskolnikov, a former student from St. Petersburg who makes a plan to kill a woman for her money.

Desperate characters – Paula Fox

Published in 1970, Desperate Characters is clearly not a little-known masterpiece. . . but I must admit that I hadn't heard of it before I read the review. For me, the best type of review describes not only the book itself – but how the book feels. In some ways, this book cover (with a photograph of Cartier-Bresson) is so fake – suggesting, as it does, the era of 1950s cocktails with a hint of poisonous pink. And yet, Sophie and Otto Bentwood are in many ways examples of this consumer decade. All their beautiful intellectual attitudes and their various luxuries, large and small, cannot protect them from the social upheavals of the late 1960s – the era in which the book really unfolds. It is a discordant reading experience; that's supposed to be it, i guess.

Desperate characters is the book Beck buys from Goldberg in the very first episode of You. The novel follows a middle-aged couple trapped in a loveless marriage, showing their fragile emotional states as they go about their business together and with close friends.

Don Quixote – Miguel de Cervantes

This 1605 novel follows the adventures of a hidalgo, Alonso Quixano. He goes crazy after reading so many novels. The novel influenced The three Musketeers and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn to name a couple. Many now see the novel as a tragedy, perhaps his idea of ​​nobility being crazy. Goldberg gives a copy to his neighbor Paco in the first season, but his mother’s boyfriend Ron tears the book apart.

The old Man and the Sea – Ernest Hemingway

Although this 1952 title is never mentioned, Goldberg refers to Hemingway in the second season and several times throughout the series. The old Man and the Sea was Hemingway’s last major work of fiction, and it continued to be one of his most famous works of all time. He won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and helped to obtain the Nobel Prize for literature in 1954.

Ozma Of Oz – L. Frank Baum

Ozma Of Oz is the third book by L. Frank Baum oz and this is the book Goldberg stole from Salinger in the first season. The novel is illustrated in color everywhere, and although it is a oz book, the Land of Oz only appears at the end of the story.

The Wuthering Heights – Emily Brontë

I am thrilled to team up with some of my favorite people to give these four great books from the Chiltern Publishing collection to a winner.

The Wuthering Heights was the only finished novel by Emily Brontë, and she is the sister of Charlotte Bontë, who wrote Jane Eyre. Wuthering Heights is the old mansion in which the main character, Lockwood, now lives. Lockwood asks her housekeeper, Nelly Dean, to tell her stories from Wuthering Heights, what she did from childhood. Goldberg can be heard referring to this famous novel in episode five of the first season. We also see him when Joe offers the book to his ex-girlfriend Candace, and he is then torn apart.

the count of Monte Cristo – Alexandre Dumas

This adventure novel takes place just before the Hundred Days period (after the return of Napoleon to power) and follows a wrongfully imprisoned man who escapes and tries to take revenge on those responsible for his wrongful condemnation. Goldberg suggests the book to Paco (as well as the novel by Dumas The three Musketeers) in season 1. Paco gets angry at the plot because the man waits 24 years for justice, in which Goldberg replies: “It is all a matter of long game.”

What is your favorite book that Joe Goldberg likes? Let us know in the comments below!