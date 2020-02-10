Top 10 beach must-haves

1. Stay safe

Do you remember Sid the Seagull of those old ads from Cancer Council Australia? Well, his famous battle cry of slip, slop and slap still applies. Being sun-safe is the most important thing you can do on the beach (ok, yes, and know how to swim). In addition to yourself every two hours in a broad spectrum, SPF 30+ waterproof sunscreen, you can also improve your UV and sun coverage by investing in a UPF 50+ rashie. If you don’t like swimming, but want to enjoy a day at the beach, grab your favorite sunglasses and head to the most shady tree with the best view of the ocean.

2. Beach happiness

Who needs a beachfront accommodation if you can put out your claim on the real beach with the help of a handy awning? Not really a cabana and not quite a tent, a sunshade protects you (and all your stuff) against that big orange ball in the sky. They are not only easy to set up and pack, they are also weatherproof. Yes, umbrellas can easily be attached to the sand with the help of sandbags and pegs in case it gets rainy or windy. Want to increase the luxury factor? Grab a few pillows and a portable speaker or two while you’re busy.

