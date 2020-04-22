Top 10 “American Horror Story” plot twists we are still thinking about

(Photos via FX)

American horror story is not easy for his fans. If there’s a way to drop your jaw to the floor, make you nauseous or cry your eyes out, you can bet producer Ryan Murphy and co. have tried it.

If isolation drives you crazy and you have to relive those repeating moments, you’re in luck. We’ve been dragging around all nine years AHS to bring you the most dramatic plot twists – from character deaths to dynamic villain revelations to many witches.

10. Return to Roanoke

Roanoke in itself was an unexpected plot twist. With five episodes left, the Millers’ story came to an end and it was not clear how the rest of the season would turn out. The dynamic shift from reenactments and eyewitness accounts to both “real” characters and actors who stayed together at the Roanoke House during the Blood Moon was truly a Black mirror-esque turn for AHS. Roanoke immediately became bizarre Big BrotherAggravated by Shelby Miller’s affair with actor Dominic Banks, the actress Agnes turned Mary Winstead into her character The Butcher and one of the most gory endings of the anthology.

9. Margaret Booth is Mr. Jingles

The tension built up in the first half 1984 relied on the myths of the terrifying Mr. Jingles and his massacre of Camp Redwood advisers in 1970, of which Margaret Booth was the only survivor. She even missed an ear to prove it. A born-again Christian who took on the responsibility of driving out the camp’s bloody past and turning it into a god-fearing activity center, Booth soon exposed her guilt and how she invented Jingles for the massacre. We immediately regretted judging Benjamin Richter on his (albeit quite intimidating) cover.

8. Ma Petite’s death

If there is a heinous crime, we cannot forgive Freak ShowStanley before, it is the death of the most adorable character. The scammer’s string of offenses against the freaks went too far when he ordered Ma Petite’s death to use her as a museum artifact, all the more tragic since Maggie Esmerelda herself didn’t do it and the job fell on Dell Toledo. Stanley’s greed resulted in the strongman literally embracing Petite in a heartbreaking plot twist that explodes the cruel side of AHS that we like to hate.

7. The Seven Wonders

Coven clever witchy characters are made to make them invincible … almost. The introduction of a personal hell for each person if they failed the Seven Wonders test created limitless opportunities for the anthology to explore. Of course, the clause that no one can return from their own hell had to be torn down to show off Michael Langdon’s powers Apocalypse, but the concept itself was frightening enough. By giving the witches their own vulnerabilities and allowing Misty to dissect living frogs for eternity, she added a strange element of the recognizable reality to the otherwise incredible AHS universe.

6. The witches return

Apocalypse episode “Forbidden Fruit” was full of plot twists. First, Venable and Mead murder the entire Outpost, and then Mead discovers she’s programmed to provide the mysterious Langdon and shoots Venable. But just as viewers believe Langdon and Mead are the only end-of-days survivors, the Rolling Stones’ She’s A Rainbow keys are the biggest twist of all: the witches survived. As Madison Montgomery’s famous trio, Myrtle Snow and Cordelia Goode descend to outpost 3, it is revealed that there are three other witches in the outpost who must revive them to stop the end of the world.

5. Devil’s Night

If you have a solid environment full of deadly ghosts trapped there, you need a catch to make the outside just as dangerous. First hinted at Murder House On Halloween and in again Freak Show, HotelDevil’s Night twist worked out on a device that has used the anthology time and time again. There is a night of the year where ghosts can roam freely. The fifth season introduced this sinister mesh in typically lavish style – a handful of famous murderers inviting the Cortez to dinner, including Aileen Wuornos and Richard Ramirez, who we’re unlucky enough to meet again in 1984.

4. Ally kills Ivy

CultAlly Mayfair-Richards had a hard time, terrorized by her phobias, and discovered that her wife was part of the cult of Kai Anderson and then joined the cult. However, her character’s true colors emerge in the episode ‘Drink The Kool-Aid’ – just as Ivy jokes that Ally could never do anything to harm her, Ally’s poisoned food and wine kicks in and kills her. Her motives? To hold their son Oz. Sarah PaulsonCharacter took us on a rollercoaster of emotions during the seventh season, and her revenge was a dish served with pasta.

3. The tragic death of Michael Langdon

We know that the antichrist Michael Langdon had to die somehow to avoid the apocalypse and, you know, give us more AHS seasons to enjoy. That didn’t stop us from picking our jaws off the floor when Mallory used the tempus infinituum spell to travel back to Langdon’s childhood at the Murder House. Langdon ended up under the wheels of Mallory’s car and died, rejected by his grandmother Constance, on the road outside the house. Of course, he would only kill the vast majority of humanity, but Murphy and co. made viewers really bothered by this.

2. Violet Harmon is dead

Murder House was full of twists we didn’t see coming, probably because it was the first season of a new kind of unpredictable TV. However, the most memorable and terrifying moment came when Violet Harmon discovered she was already dead. Fleeing from Tate Langdon’s suggestions for a suicide attempt in ‘Smoldering Children’, Harmon tries to leave the house and is eventually transported back inside. Realizing that she managed to get her drug overdose in “Piggy Piggy” after discovering the truth about Tate, the scenes where Harmon tries to escape in vain, they made for a truly devastating yet captivating viewing experience.

1. Oliver Thredson is Bloody Face

Above the aliens, demon possession, and Nazi experimentation twists, we were impressed with the reveal as AsylumLana Winters discovers her Briarcliff savior Dr. Thredson is basically Bloody Face. Add that to his efforts to frame Kit Walker for his crimes, throw in his Ed Gein-esque home decor and serious mommy troubles and you’ve got one of the most formidable villains in AHS history. Let’s face it: the psych-is-the-psycho trope is not a new concept. However, we really wanted Winters to escape from the shelter with him. Thredson fooled us all.

