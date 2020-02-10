Top 10 Adam Sandler films

The film history of Adam Sandler is paradoxical. It contains huge cash registers and a range of duds, beloved classics and films that have long been forgotten and Academy Award-worthy performances as well as curves that are worthwhile.

The debut film of the comedian arrived with 1989 Going Overboard, where Sandler Shecky Moskowitz played, a cabaret performer on cruise ships who outsmart a group of terrorists with the power of laughter. Billy Zane, Billy Bob Thornton and Milton Berle also appeared in the film, which was made with a reported budget of $ 200,000. The direct-to-VHS film was widely panned and even appeared on countless lists of ‘worst films of all time’. It certainly did not seem that such a vehicle would have a future checkout king in the cast. But years later that was exactly what Sandler was.

In the decades since Going Overboard, movies with Sandler have earned more than $ 5 billion at the global box office. The comedian has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, even while critics ruthlessly tear his movies apart.

Even if fads and pop culture keep changing, Sandler’s popularity remains remarkably strong. Netflix considered the actor so high that they signed him in 2014 for an unprecedented production agreement. Since then, the streaming giant has extended the deal twice – most recently in 2020 – in clear response to the star’s long-lasting drawing power.

We’ve searched Sandler’s filmography and looked at the hits, misses, and even the overlooked movies that fans might have forgotten for the list of Top 10 Adam Sandler movies below.

