Tools stolen in Prince Edward County and Hastings Highlands

Loading...
Tools have recently been stolen in a few burglaries in the southern and northern parts of the region.
Prince Edward OPP says that numerous saws, drills, nail guns and other tools were taken from a building site on McFaul Road in Hillier Ward, somewhere between December 27 and New Year’s Eve.
The value of the stolen goods listed below is estimated at $ 15,000:
- Bostitch cap gun serial number: 18008001HBK
- Bostitch metal connector serial number: 14308024F
- Makita hammer drill serial number: C59AD15040371
- Makita battery brad nailer serial number: 26391E
- Milwaukee hammer drill serial number: C8AD15154200282
- 4x Passload nail guns serial numbers: 1836XC0023, 165XC0494, 1807XC0214,1638XC0903
- Leica simplicity laser serial number: 15046111854
- Leica LLNO laser serial number: 777069
- Makita circular saw serial number: 1295K
- Makita corded sawzall serial number: 549870K
Meanwhile, OPP says in Hastings Highlands that a log splitter, chainsaw and rototiller were stolen from a building on Peelow Road sometime in November.
Anyone with information about both theft can call OPP or Crimestoppers and can be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
.
Loading...