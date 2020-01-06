Tools stolen in Prince Edward County and Hastings Highlands
Tools have recently been stolen in a few burglaries in the southern and northern parts of the region.

Prince Edward OPP says that numerous saws, drills, nail guns and other tools were taken from a building site on McFaul Road in Hillier Ward, somewhere between December 27 and New Year’s Eve.

The value of the stolen goods listed below is estimated at $ 15,000:

  • Bostitch cap gun serial number: 18008001HBK
  • Bostitch metal connector serial number: 14308024F
  • Makita hammer drill serial number: C59AD15040371
  • Makita battery brad nailer serial number: 26391E
  • Milwaukee hammer drill serial number: C8AD15154200282
  • 4x Passload nail guns serial numbers: 1836XC0023, 165XC0494, 1807XC0214,1638XC0903
  • Leica simplicity laser serial number: 15046111854
  • Leica LLNO laser serial number: 777069
  • Makita circular saw serial number: 1295K
  • Makita corded sawzall serial number: 549870K

Meanwhile, OPP says in Hastings Highlands that a log splitter, chainsaw and rototiller were stolen from a building on Peelow Road sometime in November.

Anyone with information about both theft can call OPP or Crimestoppers and can be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

