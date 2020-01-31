too much banking is bad for you

Over the past decade, economists in the rich world have become much more aware of the economic importance of inequality, with the IMF economists at the forefront of this finding. “We know that excessive inequality inhibits growth and undermines a country’s foundations. It weakens trust in society and institutions. It can fuel populism and political upheavals,” she says.

Many people think about using the budget to reduce the inequality of what they should do. “But too often we overlook the role of the financial sector, which can also have a lasting positive or negative impact on inequality,” she says.

“Our new employee research shows how a well-functioning financial sector can create new opportunities for everyone over the next ten years. It also shows how a poorly managed financial sector can increase inequality.”

“Financial deepening” refers to the size of a country’s financial services sector in relation to its entire economy. Georgieva notes that developing countries benefit from the growth of their undeveloped financial sector, as small businesses and ordinary households have access to credit, savings and insurance products.

For example, continued growth in the financial sectors of China and India in the 1990s paved the way for enormous economic gains in the 2000s. This, in turn, helped lift a billion people out of poverty.

On the other hand, the latest IMF research shows that there is a point where deepening financial markets is associated with increased inequality and less inclusive growth. Many factors contribute to inequality, but the link between excessive financial deepening applies to all countries.

Why is too much “financialization” of an economy a bad thing? “We believe that poorer people benefit in the early stages of deepening, but over time, the growing size and complexity of the financial sector primarily benefits the wealthy.

“The negative impact is particularly evident when the financial sector is already very deep. Here, complicated financial instruments, influential lobbyists and excessive remuneration in the banking sector lead to a system that serves itself as well as others.”

The United States has one of the most diversified economies in the world (there is a lot of everything). Nevertheless, financial service providers accounted for almost a quarter of the S & P500 stock index in 2006 and generated almost 40 percent of all profits. (Read that again if you’re not surprised.) This obviously made the financial sector the largest and most profitable part of the entire stock market.

Do you feel that way? What happened next – the global financial crisis and the great recession – shows us that excessive financial sectors increase the risk of financial instability and collapse.

The painfully slow recovery from this episode of the financial crisis has been the defining theme of the past decade. Research shows that a country’s financial crisis results in a permanent loss of production (gross domestic product) of 10 percent on average. This can lead to a permanent change of direction in the country and leave many people behind (as the Americans know only too well with their opioid and suicide crises in middle-aged men).

The latest IMF research shows that inequality tends to increase before a financial crisis, indicating a strong link between inequality and financial instability. But of course the subsequent recession usually leads to a long-term worsening of inequality.

Since the global financial crisis, great efforts have been made to make banks more stable and better regulated. But nobody believes that this guarantees that there cannot be another major crisis.

According to Georgieva, financial stability will remain a challenge in the next ten years – for the usual reasons, but also because of “climate-related shocks”. “Think about how stranded plants (like coal-fired power plants or coal mines that are no longer available today) can trigger unexpected losses,” she says. “Some estimates assume that the potential cost of devaluing these assets is between $ 4 and $ 20 trillion.”

The private and banking sectors, not just governments, play a vital role in stabilizing the financial system, she says. This is certainly the case when it comes to the effects of the climate on financial stability.

“The financial sector can play a crucial role in getting the world to go carbon-free and achieve the Paris Agreement goals. To get there, companies need to better understand the impact of climate change on their loans . “

“Last year, climate change registered the first bankruptcy of an S & P500 company. It is clear that investors are looking for ways to adjust. When the price of a loan for a project at risk increases, companies can easily decide what money to spend the project is available. ” better spent elsewhere. “

What does stopping climate change have to do with inequality? If we don’t do this, the consequences for the poor (and Australians) of the world will be most severe.

Ross Gittins is the business editor of the Sydney Morning Herald.

