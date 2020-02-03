Too many Google Chrome tabs open? Here are tips on how you can take back control!

Google antitrust: regulators post sights on Google Chrome

View your Google Chrome. Go ahead, I’ll wait for you.

So how many tabs do you have open? If you’re like me, I bet it’s a lot, but don’t fear! Help is at hand. Here you can read how you can take back control and make your browser a happier, more productive workplace.

1: DO NOT USE TABS AS BOOKMARKS

Use bookmarks as bookmarks. Leaving tabs open because you want to go back to that page or remember where you saw something is the biggest cause of overloading tabs.

Do not do it!

2: USE THE POWER OF THE RIGHT CLICK

The first thing that is worth exploring is how you can work with tabs with the right mouse button.

Try it now. Right-click on a tab and view the available options. Some powerful functions are offered there:

New tab on the right

Reload

Duplicate

Pin Tab

Mute site

Close to

Close other tabs

Close the tabs on the right

These can be useful to help combat tab overload. The three that I find most useful are Duplicate, Pin Taband Mute site.

I also started to learn how to use Close tabs with the Turn right, by moving less useful tabs to the right and then using them as a massive way to close them.

3: USE EXTENSIONS TO MANAGE TABS

Another way to pinch tabs is to use an extension designed to manage tab overload. The advantage is that extensions are powerful add-ons for Chrome. The disadvantage is that too many extensions can cause the browser to consume more system resources.

Choose your poison!

Three that I like are OneTab, Session Buddy and The Great Suspender.

Another pretty useful extension is Tab Snooze, which allows you to schedule tabs to open again in the future. Quite an ingenious idea that helps save tabs!

4: HOW TO SELECT MULTIPLE TABS

Now we come to one of the coolest functions, namely the ability to select multiple tabs in Google Chrome. Hold this down CTRL in Windows or Command in Mac and then click on the tabs that you want to select from the vast ocean of tabs that you have opened.

Why are you doing this? Well, after you have selected multiple tabs, you can do things like drag them to a new window or right click on them and close them or mute them if they make an annoying sound.

I especially like to grab some tabs related to a single project and drag them to a new window.

5: HELP! I have closed a tablet that I needed!

Accidentally closed a tab that you needed? You can revive it by striking Ctrl Shift T on Windows or Command-Shift-T on Mac.

6: NO! I CLOSE MY BROWSER AND LOSE ALL MY TABS

Well, that’s a way to handle tab overload!

There is a way to reload all tabs that you previously opened. To do this, go to Settings (the easiest way to do this is by typing chrome: // settings / in the address bar and press ENTER) and then scroll down to At startup and select Continue where you left off.