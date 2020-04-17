Too hot to handle Meet the competitors in the new Netflix series

Handling too hot is Netflix’s latest dating show, which, after the success of Love Is Blind, is taking over the world.

The premise is a little different: couples only win if they manage to resist the temptation and not touch each other.

But if these partners from all over the world attract a partner, who will prove that they can go far in luxury?

Francesca Farago

Age: 25

Instagram: @francescafarago

Francesca is from Canada and is a travel influencer who was previously dated with a DJ Diploma. He describes himself as a free spirit and a seeker of excitement who is not afraid to break the rules. Francesca admits she’s a little scared of commitment, but she has a name on her mouth with her former tattoo! How do the boys react to this?

Harry Jowsey

Age: 21

Instagram: @harryjowsey

Australia’s Harry classifies herself as a giraffe dancing on the ice, but give her a few drinks and she’s a disco queen. She’s definitely turning her head and turning her attention as soon as she retreats, but why can’t she find the right girl?

Sharron Townsend

Age: 25

Instagram: @sharrontowensendlik

New Jersey Sharron shouldn’t be confused as she is a personal trainer and professional children’s wrestling coach, but enjoys cheerful flirtations with moms. He claims that he is one in 10 out of 10 and was once crowned Mr. Pennsylvania in 2018. He claims that he has difficulty settling, but will it change with retirement?

David Birtwistle

Age: 28

Instagram: @ david.birtwistle

David from London has brains and a mind as he is a former semi-professional rugby player with a first-class engineering degree. His ex is engaged to Hugh Hefner’s son, but he boasts of his motorcycle and cool exterior. Will he be able to connect when he withdraws?

Matthew Smith

Age: 29

Instagram: @matthewstephensmith

Confident Matthew is sure to make his mark when entering any room, and since he has previously been nominated for America’s next top model, his appearance speaks for itself. But she has a hard time making deep ties with those she meets, and she’s worried she only has her dog to keep her company as she gets older! She’s a deep thinker who loves skinny diving, but do any of the girls catch her eye?

Kelz

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JgPJpgnut4 [/ attach]

Age: 27

Instagram: @kelechidyke

Kelz was originally born in Austria but moved to the UK at the age of 13 and is now a senior counselor in London. He’s an alpha man who always gets what he wants, but is the Too Hot to Handle award at his disposal?

Rhonda Paul

Age: 27

Instagram: @imrhondapaul

Atlanta-born Rhonda has never let anyone stop himself when it comes to becoming the man of his dreams. She’s bored of the meeting place and she wants something different – that’s definitely what she’s going to do with too hot a handle! But if he has to share men’s attention with other girls, does he think he doesn’t like the race?

Nicole O’Brien

Age: 23

Instagram: @ nicole.ob

Irish Nicole currently lives in London, but has previously traveled the world as a marketing consultant on Yachts, where she has hosted Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Jay Z, for example! He is not afraid to express his mind and will undoubtedly shake a few feathers as he retreats. Nicola admits that she may be selfish in dating, but she doesn’t compromise. Can she learn a few lessons and find the man of her dreams?

Haley Cureton

Age: 20

Instagram: @ haley.cure

Florida business student Haley volunteers at an animal shelter and is open to open discussions about what she likes and what doesn’t. She has a tattoo in an “unknown language” that she still doesn’t know what it says, and is open to boys and girls – but can she find it?

Chloe Veitch

Age: 19

Instagram: @ chloeveitchofficial

Chloe from Essex calls herself a heartbreaker and often says the wrong thing. She has no problem attracting the men of her dreams, but keeping them is another matter. Impulsive Chloe is looking for someone to reconcile with, but can she learn from her mistakes and choose the right man instead of the wrong one?

Too hot to handle will be launched on Netflix on April 17th. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.