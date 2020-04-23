Too Hot To Handle Francesca and Harry confirm they are still dating – but Rhonda and Sharron have SPLIT – The Scottish Sun

TOO Hot to Handle Harry and Francesca have confirmed they are still together – while Rhonda and Sharron have separated.

The cast of Netflix dating must remain silent about the status of their relationship, but now The Sun Online can reveal which of the couples who met at the event were successful.

2

Fran and Harry are still together

Australian Harry said: “Francesca and I are better than before, we took a little break in between but now we are full of enthusiasm up front.

“I can’t wait to start traveling and we can put some babies in her stomach!”

Canadian Francesca added: “Harry and I are still together and we are stronger than before.

“It was amazing watching our love story unfold and I’m very happy with what will happen in the future for both of us!”

But while cross-continent pairs move from strength to strength, it is not for Sharron and Rhonda who have separated.

2

Rhonda and Sharron were unsuccessful and finished

And he has moved in with the former without Sharron.

Sharron said: “Rhonda has been a blessing to have in my life, she is a strength for my weakness, music for my soul and a yin for me.

“Unfortunately distance has become a problem, and even though he is miles away, our connections will always be like that.”

Rhonda revealed: “Sharron and I are not together, but fortunately I can rekindle the relationship with someone special.”

While it has become a mixed bag for the main pair of the series, Bryce and Nicole revealed they still have hopes to meet after quarantine ends.

Bryce said: “Even though we talked throughout the show, Nicole and I got closer after shooting! I thought she was very beautiful and sweet and beautiful.

Too Hot to Handle contestants are very angry when they realize how much money they have lost by Harry and Fran having sex

FRONTLINE TASK

Martin Compston praised the frontline brothers when celebrities banded together to raise funds

FEEL PEACHY

Laura Anderson shows a peachy bum in a setback to locked weightlifting

Exclusive

WHAT WASN’T SUCH

Trinny’s fans were shocked when his colleague Charles Saatchi, 76, entered NAKED shooting

Exclusive

Care clashes

Piers Morgan’s second row with lawmaker Helen Whately sparked 214 Ofcom complaints

love baby

Michelle Hardwick of Emmerdale announced her pregnancy after marrying Kate Brooks

Rant

Love Island & Falkirk fails the city brand ‘motherf *** ers’ & ‘f *** ing scumbags’

“As far as our relationship stands today, we only see how things are going. Obviously we are on the opposite side of the planet, but we chat every day (when time works)! Everything is very relaxed, and cool, without pressure. After the quarantine ends , hopefully we can reunite and see where it goes from there! “

Nicole added: “Bryce and I got closer after the shoot. He was a really sweet guy and we just saw where things were going without putting pressure on anything!

“That is not an ideal situation when he lives in this part of the world, but we are trying to find out how we will move forward after quarantine ends!”