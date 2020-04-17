Too hot overview to handle: toe curling and addictive

Our summer plans may seem a little different than we had anticipated, but the new dating show Too Hot to Handle has a lot of sun, sand and sangria.

For its new release, Netflix has ventured into the world of Love Island and Big Brother, where 10 singles travel to “The Retreat” for a steamy vacation with their handsome companions.

If they win and find “The One,” a whole $ 100,000 will go to their bank accounts … but they’ll only get the money if they manage to physically resist each other.

They are guided by the Alexana-style smart device Lana, which is not only confused, but also has some eagle eyes on it. Competitors must oppose any sexual activity in order to win the prize. If they slip up, Lana even enforces the law for a while and removes the money from the fund. Even just one kiss costs the group $ 3,000 in the first part.

In reality, Too Hot to Handle is not so much different as Love Island. There’s a “villa”, a bunch of competitors with a modeled look, and there’s even a Netflix equivalent of a “bombshell” to shake things up again – a “grenade.” And Desiree Burch offers a unique humor brand in her story, in a role that isn’t too different on Iain Stirling’s love island.

But since Love Island has proven so popular around the world, why shouldn’t Netflix do it? The fun tweak of this time is that the competitors are from all over the world – it is definitely the USA, Great Britain and Australia, but it still makes things a little different …

And, of course, the main change is a strict non-gender rule. There is a temptation in every corner of the retreat, but there is also a strong incentive not to do anything, and as a result, the show allows competitors to have a deeper connection with their partners than any other reality television.

Yes, we heard this before with Love Is Blind, where contestants believed they found their soulmate just by chatting and can’t see them, but in Too Hot to Handle, the actors spend every moment together, learning all the annoying habits before it’s too late, and what more importantly, learn to respect each other as equals.

I predict that too hot handling will be your next bingewatch – I definitely soaked three parts in one session. It is fair to say that this is not the most classic of the shows. There’s a lot of disgust fluttering toe, and seriously, the number of “naughty” games played is out of place on the border. And all I could do was be startled by the disbelief when American Haley admitted he had no idea where Australia was.

But let’s see what it is – a dating show with a difference. He knows it’s a cheek and he’s not trying to be something that isn’t. It won’t leave you with the same breathtaking excitement that Love Is Blind did, but it has enough drama and intrigue to guide you to the next episode quite easily. You also love some competitors; try not to burst out laughing, as I did when the Essex girl Chloe shouted at everyone to think of “NAN NAN” when some tempting impulse still takes over.

And look, if you can’t be on this luxury vacation yourself, you might want to look at how someone else is having some good, (very) pure fun, right?

Too hot to handle is available for streaming on Netflix. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.