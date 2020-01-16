Tony Shalhoub: NPR

Photo: Amazon Prime

Tony Shalhoub on Mrs. Maisel and the legacy of monk

Tony Shalhoub’s resume is impressive. As an actor, he literally did everything. For one thing, he’s literally an acting master. Born in Wisconsin, he attended the Yale School of Drama for his MFA. Prahlbar? Do you bet?

But this is just the beginning. He was on Broadway. He was in blockbusters like Men in Black and cult classics like Barton Fink. And of course he was the star of the award-winning television series Monk. On the show, Tony Shalhoub played the most popular OCD detective of all who had the show’s namesake. Not only did he solve murders, he also rearranged the letters on the keyboard in alphabetical order. What was there not to love?

Since 2017 Tony has been featured regularly in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Tony plays Abe Weissman, a math professor at Columbia University, and Midge Maisel’s father. While the story is certainly about Midge, Abe isn’t a stagnant minor character. Abe is a strict and traditional man. He is the type who threatens to sting a cheese knife in the eye and is firmly convinced that women (i.e. his daughter) should not make a stand-up comedy as a career. But over the course of the series, we see complexity for Abe, as his worldview is challenged by both his daughter’s and his wife’s unconventional life choices.

We are repeating our interview with Tony now that the show is in season three. When he came to us, he talked about why he loves acting in Mrs. Maisel’s low-tech world and how he relates to his character Abe as a father himself. Of course, we also talked about the award-winning Monk series. Tony also told us about the film that inspired him to take his creative path as an actor.

And if you haven’t seen it yet, be sure to check out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It is streamed on Amazon.

This interview was originally broadcast in 2019.