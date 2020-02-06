Tony Perkins: God uses Trump to defend faith in the United States

God is using President Donald Trump “without question” to defend trust in the United States, said President of the Family Research Council and Pastor Tony Perkins on Thursday before the President’s speech at the National Prayer Breakfast.

“He’s the man for that time,” Perkins told Fox News’ Fox and Friends. “If you look at the hostility to the faith and the events in the last government, you can’t let a typical Republican come in and just say, oh, that’s bad. We’ll stop there.”

Instead, Trump is doing “what makes the left so angry” that it is “dismantling the infrastructure they have used to advance an anti-faith agenda for large governments, and they will not be able to jump back on.” the driver’s seat and take off again. “

It will take “decades” for the left to rebuild this anti-faith campaign if Trump “is still able to advance the agenda he has given the American people,” added Perkins.

Perkins also praised the President for addressing the state of the Union.

“Faith was really the focus of the speech,” said Perkins. “It was the center of his administration.”

For many Americans, it is also “extremely important” that Trump has appointed several conservative judges to the bank, because they understand that the foundation for the United States as a large nation includes “values ​​based on faith, particularly Christian ones.” Believe come. “

And since the United States is asking other nations to stop persecuting people of faith, it is important that they lead the way “by allowing people to live their lives according to their beliefs, and that is exactly what this government is doing ,

On Wednesday, MP Mitt Romney, R-Utah, angered many Trump supporters when he said he would cast a guilty vote against Trump. He said his belief prevented him from acquiring Trump, and Perkins said the senator was “free to do what he wanted.”

