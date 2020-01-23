Tony is back to roast his chippy just weeks after it was devastated by the fire

A popular Wakefield chip shop was reopened just five weeks after a fire.

Tony’s on Leeds Road in Outwood was damaged in a fire on Monday December 16th.

Tony Fascione.

Three firefighters took part in the fire in the shop, which is in an annex at the end of a row of row houses, and where they fought the flames for over an hour and a half.

It is believed that the fire was caused by a defective extractor fan.

Although the building remained standing, the interior was badly damaged and Tony’s has remained closed ever since.

But it reopened on Tuesday after employees worked tirelessly to renovate and overhaul the device.

Tony Fascione, who runs the shop with his family, said: “It’s just people I know, everyone I know has teamed up. I wanted to be open again.

“It was five weeks and a day ago, just an accident with the exhaust fan.

“But it’s like they say something bad comes from something bad.”

The Chippy is a popular place in Outwood and has been missed by many. One of them said that he had had no fish and chips since the fire.

Dozens of people took part in Facebook to share their excitement when the Chippy returned on Monday evening.

Julie Barff said, “Got the first lot out of the fryer and they were very good, as always.”

Tony, who runs the Fish and Chip Shop with his partner Rachel Howden, is often known as the Singing Chip Man and was even flown to Nashville to work on his music.

His festive single “This Christmas Time” reached fourth place in the country downloads of Amazon and first place in the list of new releases when released in 2013. At one point, she sold more downloads than country music megastar Taylor Swift.