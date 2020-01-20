Birkenhead CBE’s Lord Hall, Tony Hall, has announced that he will step down as BBC General Manager this summer.

Hall has been in the role since April 2013 and was previously the BBC’s Director of News from 1993 to 2001.

In an email to the BBC staff, Hall explained the reasons for leaving the position.

“It was a difficult decision for me. I love the BBC. I love our values ​​and the role we play in our country – and what we do globally,” he said I would never want to leave, but I believe that an important part of leadership is putting the interests of the organization in the foreground. ”

He also expressed the wish that a new director general be firmly in place at the time of the BBC mid-term review in spring 2022.

He added: “Change was sometimes difficult – and of course there is more to do. But I believe that our recent history of transformation is comparable to virtually any other creative organization in the world.

“Second, our values ​​have undoubtedly never been more relevant to the society we live in. When our country enters its next chapter, it needs a strong BBC, a BBC that can foster the country’s creativity at home and abroad and help play it to help bring the UK together.

“In times of false news, we remain the gold standard for impartiality and truth. What the BBC is and what it stands for is valuable for this country. We ignore that at our peril.

“After all, we can never and must never stand still. We have to adapt, reform and lead. Our values ​​are timeless, but the need for constant change is pervasive. The BBC has changed a lot in recent years – and will remain so. We have to take advantage of the opportunities that result. “

The search for Hall’s successor is led by the BBC Chairman, Sir David Clementi, along with the rest of the BBC board.

Clementi said: “Tony Hall is an inspiring creative leader in the UK and around the world, and the BBC is fortunate to have had him as general manager for the past seven years.

“Tony has run the BBC with integrity and a passion for our values ​​that is obvious to anyone who meets him. His reforms have shaped the BBC for the future and he will leave the BBC in the summer with our gratitude and our very best wishes. “