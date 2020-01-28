Tony Evers signs bill increasing money for homeless shelters

Associated press

Posted at 5:26 p.m. CT January 28, 2020 | Update 5:52 p.m. CT January 28, 2020

CLOSE

MADISON – Governor Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that will increase funding for homeless shelters by $ 1 million over the next two years.

The legislature passed the bill last week. It is the only one of eight homelessness bills that has authorized the Senate and the State Assembly. The Assembly adopted the other seven, but they have stalled in the Senate under the concern of some senators about their price.

The eight bills would spend $ 3.7 million a year to address the growing problem of homeless people in Wisconsin.

Republican majority leader Jim Steineke, who sponsored Evers’ signed bill and championed homelessness efforts, called for more.

“It is not a blue or red problem, it is a human problem which has received broad bipartisan support,” he said in a statement. He committed to continue working with the Senate to pass the other bills.

The proposals would adopt recommendations from a state panel that examined homelessness in Wisconsin, a first group of its kind in the state.

In addition to shelter subsidies, the money would also go towards efforts to prevent homelessness and bring people to more permanent housing.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/28/tony-evers-signs-bill-increasing-money-homelessness-shelters/4602639002/