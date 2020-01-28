Tony Evers redistribution panel excludes lobbyists and politicians

CLOSE

MADISON – Democratic Governor Tony Evers signed a decree on Monday to establish a redistribution commission that excludes political party officials, lobbyists and legislators.

He took this step when the President of the GOP Assembly, Robin Vos, left open the possibility of requiring legislators to sign confidentiality commitments as part of the redistribution process that he will use, just like Republican leaders did this the last time they drew maps.

At a press conference at the Capitol, Evers said the current cards are so pro-Republican that lawmakers believe they can ignore problems that the polls have shown to be extremely popular, such as medical marijuana and checking universal history for gun purchases.

“Elected officials can ignore these numbers and say,” Go jump in a lake “- something is wrong,” said Evers.

This decision is part of Evers’ long-term efforts to attract new legislative and congressional districts without worrying about partisan advantages. Vos, of Rochester, scoffed at the idea that the commission would offer truly non-partisan cards and said that the Republicans who control the legislature would draw their own.

“It’s just Democrats rallying their base. It’s not something that really attracts anyone outside of Democratic activists,” Vos said on Wisconsin public radio.

All states must draw new maps after this year’s census to accommodate population changes. Maps can be drawn in such a way as to give a political party an advantage in the countryside – while guaranteeing one side the majority.

Republicans controlled the entire state government in 2011 and drew maps that have helped them greatly in elections since then. They drew their maps in camera and asked Republican lawmakers to sign nondisclosure agreements to preview maps of their neighborhoods before the public could see them.

Republicans were strongly criticized for the practice at the time, and Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, said last week that lawmakers shouldn’t do it again. But Vos said he could ask members to sign confidentiality agreements again if lawmakers’ lawyers deemed it necessary.

“I don’t know if we’re going to use this process again,” Vos said in his radio interview. “It was not my choice the last time, but I certainly do not want to say that we will not do it until we have spoken to our lawyers and made sure that we obey the law and do it in a way that allows us to have the best possible maps adopted for the state of Wisconsin. ”

The Evers executive decree stated that the commission will be made up of people from each of the eight state congressional districts and will include non-partisan redistribution experts and representatives from “communities of interest”. Lobbyists, party officials and public servants will be banned from service.

“It will be a commission of the people and for the people,” said Evers, who is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the commission.

The commission must design compact neighborhoods without political bias and avoid diluting minority votes. The cards are supposed to avoid dividing the municipalities into several districts as much as possible, says the order of Evers. (Some large municipalities, like Milwaukee, must be divided into several districts because they are so populated.)

The commission will hold hearings in each of the state congress districts and will develop maps for the Legislative Assembly next year.

Vos said legislators would follow a “normal process” consistent with what they have done in the past. He said the Democrats have lost legislative races in recent years because of bad candidates – not because of the cards they have trouble with.

“This is a clear example of Democrats putting forward faulty candidates where their program does not appeal to anyone outside big cities like Madison and Milwaukee,” he said on Wisconsin public radio.

Evers acknowledged that legislative leaders planned to ignore his commission’s plans.

“I am not surprised,” he said. “It has worked well for them in the past, and I guess they are confident it will work for them in the future.”

He rejected the idea that his cards would be secretly partisan.

“We have 5.5 million people in the state of Wisconsin. I think we can find a non-partisan group,” said Evers. “There are people in this state who are non-partisan.”

Evers could veto the maps drawn by the Republicans. If Evers and the legislators cannot settle on a set of cards, it will be up to the courts to decide which cards to use.

Republicans have questioned whether Evers’ plans were in accordance with a provision in the state constitution that states that lawmakers are responsible for redistribution. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul rejected the idea, saying the plan was constitutional.

Under the Evers plan, the commission was initially to draw the maps, but the legislature was ultimately to approve them.

“Giving power back to the people is not only authorized by our constitution, but that is how we best honor our constitution, by empowering the people of Wisconsin,” said Kaul.

Contact Patrick Marley at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/27/tony-evers-redistricting-panel-excludes-lobbyists-politicians/4587321002/