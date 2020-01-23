MADISON – Democratic Governor Tony Evers calls on lawmakers to return to the Capitol next week to provide relief to Wisconsin dairy farmers struggling with low milk prices and stifling tariffs by increasing their exports.

Evers in his second State of the State speech announced a comprehensive plan to help the state’s signature industry, which has been decimated in recent years, and rejected the attitude of the Trump administration to the crisis.

“We have endured the consequences of unnecessary and unproductive tariffs and trade wars. And we have heard from people who have said that there is no more room for small farms – they should go big or disappear”, Evers said, referring to comments made by Trump’s secretary of agriculture during an October visit to Madison.

“Well, they’re wrong. They don’t know Wisconsin,” said Evers. “We have not forgotten those who have shared the harvest and generosity, nurturing our families, our communities, our state and our country for over a century. And tonight, we say that we are ready to be a partner in the promise of prosperity. “

Evers said it was calling a special legislative session next week and asking lawmakers to take a package of bills that are expected to be released on Thursday, which would create a new program that aims to increase Wisconsin’s dairy exports to 20% of the country’s milk supply by 2024.

The governor also plans to create a non-partisan redistribution commission on Thursday – similar to the one that was abandoned by GOP lawmakers in the Evers state budget proposal – that will draw new legislative maps after the next US census. .

The commission will not include elected officials, lobbyists or consultants, Evers said, and will issue new cards to lawmakers in the hope of obtaining their approval.

Evers said that developing fair cards is essential to preserving democracy.

To Capitol lawmakers, he said, “The people who work in this building, who sit in these seats and who run the policies of our state, should not be able to ignore the people who sent us here. The will of the people is the law of the land and, by golly, the people should not take no for an answer. “

But Republican legislative leaders have interpreted Evers’ proposal as a means of circumventing the participation of the Legislative Assembly.

“I think the governor has just proposed something that is completely unconstitutional,” said Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald after the speech in Evers. “It is always the responsibility of the Legislative Assembly to draw the maps every 10 years on the basis of the census … the Legislative Assembly must draw the maps whether he likes it or not.”

Vos immediately dismissed Evers’ call for a non-partisan redistribution, saying the Republicans would use the same process as the last time. Then, they hired outside lawyers at taxpayer expense to draw maps in secret. Republicans had to sign confidentiality agreements to get a glimpse of what their own neighborhoods would look like before they were made public.

“It will go through some sort of Rube Goldberg process,” said Vos. “He cannot draw them. It is not in the (state) constitution. He can form any type of false, false partisan process he wants to create, but I have no doubt that in the end we will do it as we have always done, that is, follow the constitution. ”

“We have to start somewhere”

Republican leaders of the State Senate almost congratulated the governor on his proposals to help the dairy industry, but Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos was suspicious.

“We are all looking for ways to do better in agriculture and there have been a number of proposals from the Legislative Assembly, but I am fully aware of what the Governor has to offer,” said Fitzgerald, who said he was “absolutely” open to considering bills in special session.

“I love the dairy farmers package – absolutely,” said Senator Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who chairs the finance committee of the Legislative Assembly. “Small farmers are important to us.”

But Vos was skeptical of the special session on the dairy industry, saying he feared it could consist of “a bunch of additional government programs and documents.”

“Certainly if he finally turned his attention to rural Wisconsin, it basically shows that he has been ignoring this part of the state for most of the year since he was elected governor,” said declared Vos.

He said he did not know if he could support the special session.

“We have no details,” he said. “It really is only a lot of empty rhetoric tonight. I hope we will see more details tomorrow and maybe we can support some things. We just don’t know right now. “

Evers also said on Wednesday that his administration plans to expand public services for farmers, including access to mental health support, and will create a new program similar to a kindergarten to grade 12 school program, which would link farmers to universities, technical colleges, hospitals and local businesses.

SPECIAL REPORT:Dairyland in distress

The governor also said that he would create a statewide Blue Ribbon Prosperity Commission and work with the state employment agency to create an Office of Rural Prosperity, which could help farmers navigate government assistance and programs.

“Here’s the bottom line, people: we lose more than two dairy farms a day. And for each day that we delay, the challenges will become more and more difficult,” said Evers. “I don’t think what I’m suggesting today is the silver bullet. … But we have to start somewhere and we have to start today.”

Evers also said he would create a task force to study ways to reduce student debt and call on lawmakers to pass legislation to reduce the use of vaping in children and cap the cost of insulin .

Evers also said he wants lawmakers to remove what is known as a “dark store loophole”, which allows retailers to pay lower property taxes and take more action to remove hazardous chemicals from water underground and state soil.

“It just didn’t happen”

But some of Evers’ plans depend on the Legislative Assembly controlled by Republicans who did not work with him. Just hours before Evers delivered his speech, Republican leaders castigated the governor – giving no sign that they would act on his demands.

Instead, they said they were the ones who deserved credit for the state’s sunny fortune.

“As governor, he has the bully’s chair tonight, but we wanted to make sure that we remind people that the state is in a very good position right now thanks to Republican leadership for the past eight years” Vos of Rochester told reporters before the speech. .

RELATED: Wisconsin dairy crisis: farmers try hazelnuts and specialty milk to survive

RELATED: Dairy crisis: the future of Wisconsin farmers linked to farms in Canada and Mexico

RELATED: The concern about gerrymandering will not go away. What would you like to know.

“All of this has not just happened in the past few months or even last year.”

In the first year of Evers as governor, virtually none of the main proposals he promised the state a year ago were realized, such as increasing spending on public schools to help black children and students with disabilities and the massive expansion of Medicaid.

Even before Evers was sworn in as governor, the legislative leaders of the GOP and Evers disagreed with legislation passed just after the 2018 elections that limited the powers of the governor.

Since then, the two sides have been mired in non-stop litigation and quarrels over large and small issues. The best Republicans also plan to close the legislative session next month, giving Evers a small window to have major legislation approved in 2020.

Evers ended his speech by calling for better days for the legislature controlled by the GOP and its administration.

“We can choose to revive past political battles, or we can choose to transcend animosity to increase and salute the problems before us,” he said. “We can choose not to feel the helping hand, or we can choose to celebrate the prosperity of our neighbor because it is also our prosperity.”

And the biggest cheers on Wednesday evening came from someone else: Duaa Ahmad, a 17-year-old student from Oshkosh West High School, who helped her classmates get to safety when gunshots fired sounded in their corridors in December.

“Thank you, Duaa, for your courage and bravery,” said Evers as lawmakers and state officials made a standing ovation to the teenager.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/22/state-state-tony-evers-calls-gop-work-him-agenda/4541994002/