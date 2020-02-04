Tony Evers continues to warn journalist about prosecution for reporting

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4552301002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=child-abuse%2Cnbc%2Claws%2Cconstitutional-amendments%2Cdisclosure-information%2Cinvestigative-journalism&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4552301002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/23/USAT/6bb88744-b66b-4bc9-81ff-ab2e7fe6a558-Army_elementary_school_homecoming_16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – Government Tony Evers stands with his childcare officials who warned a reporter that he could be in jail if he reported information from a confidential investigation into child abuse.

Evers said Tuesday that the Department of Children and Families acted appropriately by sending an NBC News reporter a truce letter threatening legal action, a move that media law experts believe is unconstitutional.

“I believe it is appropriate that DCF protects the child in this case. Someone must stand up for that young child who was considered abused,” Evers told reporters on Tuesday. “Someone must stand up for the child, and we and I did support that. “

DCF officials tried to block NBC news reporter Mike Hixenbaugh from publishing information from a confidential child abuse investigation file and said reporting such information would violate state law and could result in six months in jail and a $ fine 1,000.

“Please immediately stop any further illegal use and disclosure of the documents in the child abuse investigation file that have been illegally disclosed to you, and all information obtained in that file,” wrote Therese Durkin, principal legal adviser to the agency, to Hixenbaugh. “Non-compliance will lead to further legal action.”

Under national law, such information must be treated as confidential to ensure the privacy of children who are victims or suspected of abuse, and criminal penalties are imposed if documents or data in investigation files for child abuse are released.

But media law experts say that the First Amendment protects the possession and publication of truthful information in the public interest, regardless of how the information was released to them – and even trying to prevent a reporter from publishing is in conflict with the American constitution.

“Yes, I understand that if a reporter gets some information that they honestly shouldn’t have received, they would report it. I understand that, but I think it’s very important that someone stands up for that child and that’s us,” Evers said Tuesday.

Hixenbaugh, the NBC news reporter, obtained files related to a child protection case involving a former first aid doctor at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, who has been accused of physically abusing his newborn daughter. The reporter did not ultimately quote the records in his report.

The story contains details of the case, including information from medical records, and raises questions about whether the child was injured by an accident, rather than by abuse.

In the warning to NBC News about the release of the case investigation file, the department cited part of the state law that says that a person receiving such information may not “release it further.” The department did not claim that NBC News had in any way directly participated in the illegal release and does not intend to prosecute.

“When the agency transfers records to parties under this statute, we are very ahead with these warnings as a normal course of action,” spokesman Tom McCarthy told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “The letter we sent to NBC was to inform them of these laws and what could happen if they violate them, while maintaining our duties.”

McCarthy said Tuesday that the department had no intention of threatening prosecution with its letter to NBC News.

An NBC News lawyer wrote back to the department and said that virtually all information in the investigation file is available from other sources, including judicial archives – which are public archives – and quoted two decisions of the 1975 and 2001 US Supreme Court saying that The first amendment protects the publication of information that must be confidential under national law, even if the disclosure of information to a journalist is illegal.

Robert Drechsel, professor of journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who specializes in media law and constitutional issues, said the agency is free to ask the reporter not to publish, but cannot legally force them to do so.

“I don’t know how common it is for a Wisconsin government institution to tell a reporter to” stop and stop “and threaten prosecution in this way. There are no other examples that come to mind in all the years I have lived in Wisconsin, “Drechsel said after reviewing the agency’s letter to NBC News. “Any formal legal cessation and injunction against the news media would be a prior restriction that is almost certainly unconstitutional.”

