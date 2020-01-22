Tony Evers calls on GOP to work with him on agenda

CLOSE

Governor Tony Evers speaks to reporters in his Wisconsin State Capitol office in December 2019. (Photo: Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Democratic Governor Tony Evers can report both setbacks and successes in his second State of the State speech Wednesday, but his words may have little control over the Republicans who control the legislature.

Evers and lawmakers have clashed several times during his first year in office and there is no sign that they will begin to get along better. The best Republicans plan to close the legislative session next month, giving Evers little chance of having major legislation approved in 2020.

Last year, Republicans rejected his plans to dramatically increase funding for schools, implement non-partisan redistribution, allow medical marijuana, and expand health programs under the Affordable Care Act. They closed a special session on the universal background check for firearms in seconds and took the very unusual step of firing his secretary of agriculture.

This month, Evers proposed a more modest legislative agenda, but Republicans said they were offended at the way he implemented it because he said he gave lawmakers homework. It is uncertain whether he will get one of the bills he has claimed, even if many of them are supported by at least some Republicans.

Despite opposition from the GOP, Evers has reason to be optimistic. In a poll from Marquette University law school this month, 51% approved of the way he treated his work and 40% disagreed. Many of his ideas, although not supported by legislators, have proven popular with voters.

The state’s finances are stable, which means that Evers does not have to worry about having to modify the budget it signed last summer.

This week, Evers focused on the fight against vaping and said he would use his State of the State address to highlight this effort. He calls on legislators to ban vaping products in schools, launch a public health campaign on vaping, give state agencies more power to regulate vaping products, and compel retailers who sell products vaping to obtain tobacco product licenses.

In his speech, Evers will urge Republicans to pass legislation to cap the cost of insulin, prevent property assessments that allow big box retailers to pay lower taxes, and set standards for “chemicals forever” Called PFAS.

He wants them to act before the end of their session, even if it is only a few weeks.

“There is no rest for elected officials, and we have a lot to do before anyone takes a vacation,” he said, according to extracts from his speech published by his office.

The Republicans gave no sign that they were going to act on his demands, but said they were the ones who deserved credit for the state’s sunny fortunes.

“As governor, he has the bully’s chair tonight, but we wanted to make sure to remind people that the state is in a very good position right now thanks to Republican leadership for the past eight years,” Assembly President Robin Vos of Rochester told reporters. before the speech.

“All of this has not just happened in the past few months or even last year.”

The speech in Evers – a television tradition close to the president’s address on the state of the Union – will be delivered at 7 p.m. in the Assembly Hall to the legislators of the two chambers of the Legislative Assembly.

Evers and Republicans spoke of the importance of bipartisanship while recognizing profound differences. So far, they haven’t found much to agree on and relationships have frayed after a deadly year of endless litigation, petty disputes and a few new laws.

In the speech, Evers plans to tout his decision to grant pardons – something his predecessor, Republican Governor Scott Walker, never did for eight years in office. Evers is to say that it is important to offer “forgiveness and a second chance to people who have improved in their life and their community”, according to extracts published by the office of Evers.

He plans to call for greater dissemination of higher education, in part by reducing student debt.

Vos and other Republicans said before the speech that they wanted to see Evers do more to work with them. They argued that his calls to bipartisanship were hollow because they do not believe he is ready to compromise.

Relations between Evers and the Republicans have been difficult from the start because the Republicans approved a flawed body of law immediately after his election, which limits his powers. Vos argued that this decision had in fact improved the chances of bipartisanship.

“No doubt about it, because it has made the Legislative Assembly really stronger,” he said. “We know that in the past, the Legislative Assembly was in fact a kind of second-class citizen. The ability to hold the special session has enabled the Legislative Assembly to exercise the appropriate oversight role and to become more involved in the process. ”

While Evers has his plans, Republican lawmakers have theirs. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald de Juneau has said he would like to cut property taxes this spring.

It is not clear whether Evers would accept this idea, particularly if lawmakers would not accept most of his proposals.

The Wisconsin Nonpartisan Political Forum reported on Wednesday that at the end of the last fiscal year, the state had a negative balance of $ 773.5 million – the best since at least 1990. In recent years, the State has steadily improved its deficit, as defined by generally accepted accounting principles, by reserving money for emergencies.

Evers takes advantage of this little positive budget news, although Republicans are quick to note that they were responsible for the budgets that brought the deficit down.

