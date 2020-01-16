Tony Evers Appoints Maxine White To Vacate Court Of Appeal

CLOSEBuy a photo

Chief Justice Maxine White speaks at the Metropolitan Milwaukee YMCA 22nd annual breakfast celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee County Chief Justice Maxine White has been chosen to fill a seat on the state Court of Appeal, sources said.

Democrat Governor Tony Evers is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.

White’s promotion to District 1 Court of Appeal comes just over six months after White pushed back the efforts of a minority of Milwaukee County judges to remove her from her leadership post as judge in chief.

White, 68, will replace appeals judge Joan Kessler, who resigned on February 7. White will end his term ending July 31, 2021.

White was first appointed to the Milwaukee County bench in 1992 by former Republican governor Tommy Thompson. She has been re-elected since then.

White defeated Milwaukee County circuit judge Pedro Colón, a former Democratic lawmaker. Colón, 51, was first appointed by former Democratic Governor Jim Doyle in 2010.

The other two call center finalists were Anne Kearney, 54, assistant councilor for Milwaukee County, and Pamela Moorshead, assistant state public defender. She is also 54 years old.

