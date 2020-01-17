CLOSEBuy a photo

Chief Justice Maxine White speaks at the Metropolitan Milwaukee YMCA 22nd annual breakfast celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee County Chief Justice Maxine White was appointed Thursday by Governor Tony Evers to hold a seat on the state Court of Appeal.

“Justice White is a passionate and dedicated lawyer who is committed to ensuring that all people – regardless of their background – are treated fairly in our courts,” said Evers, a Democrat. “It will add a much-needed perspective to the Court of Appeal.”

White’s promotion to District 1 Court of Appeal comes just over six months after White pushed back the efforts of a minority of Milwaukee County judges to remove her from her leadership post as judge in chief.

As Chief Justice, she is responsible for the administrative, tax and staff supervision of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, which is made up of 47 judges. She was responsible for helping to secure $ 4.5 million in grants from the MacArthur Foundation to reduce abuse and overuse of prisons.

White, 68, was first appointed to the Milwaukee County bench in 1992 by former governor Tommy Thompson, a Republican. She has been re-elected since then.

White will replace appeals judge Joan Kessler, who leaves office on February 7. White will complete a term ending July 31, 2021.

White defeated Milwaukee County circuit judge Pedro Colón, a former Democratic lawmaker. Colón, 51, was first appointed by former Democratic Governor Jim Doyle in 2010.

The other two call center finalists were Anne Kearney, 54, assistant councilor for Milwaukee County, and Pamela Moorshead, assistant state public defender. She is also 54 years old.

Contact Daniel Bice at (414) 224-2135 or dbice@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanielBice or on Facebook at fb.me/daniel.bice.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/16/tony-evers-name-maxine-white-appeals-court-vacancy/4489883002/