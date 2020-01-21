Tonight it will snow increasingly in West Wyoming, in Casper on Wednesday it is likely that it will snow

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City Act)

CASPER, Wyo. – Snow is expected to fall in West Wyoming on Tuesday, January 21, increasing towards the night.

“Today there is some snow in the west and south, but in the west the snow is getting thicker and more intense tonight,” said the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Drought is expected in the east. Casper will stay windy. “

It is expected that the snow in the west on Wednesday morning will decrease in both coverage and intensity. Casper has a slight chance of snow on Wednesday before 1 p.m. Rain and snow can occur between 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Snow is possible after 2 p.m.

Here is the seven-day forecast of the NWS in Riverton:

today Mostly sunny, with an altitude of almost 47. Windy, with a southwest wind of 32 to 40 km / h, with gusts of up to 60 km / h.

This evening Partly cloudy, with a low of 32. Windy, with a southwest wind of 18 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 28 miles per hour.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of snow after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a peak of almost 41. Airy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 27 km / h, with gusts of up to 40 km / h. Probability of precipitation%: 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday night A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually clear, with a low point around 23. Southwest wind 10 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 21 miles per hour.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a peak of almost 39. Airy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 18 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 24 miles per hour.

Thursday night Mostly cloudy with a low of 29. Southwest wind 10 to 13 miles per hour.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a peak of almost 45. Airy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 26 miles per hour.

Friday night Partly cloudy with a low around 33rd breeze.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high at 47. Airy.

Saturday night Partly cloudy with a low of 32. Airy.

Sunday Partly sunny with a high to 47th breezy.

Sunday night Partly cloudy with a low of 32.

Monday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with a high of almost 45.

NWS in Riverton