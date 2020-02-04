Toni Collette Nabs Leading role on Netflix’s Pieces of Her

Toni Collette and Netflix are back again. The unbelievable star is working with the streaming service for a new drama series with the title Pieces of Her. Based on the novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, the story follows Andy Oliver and her mother, Laura (Collette), after a random act of violence causes an unexpected series of events in their sleepy Georgia town. When figures from her mother’s past reappear, 30-year-old Andy is forced to flee, embarking on a dangerous journey through America and pulling her into the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Written by native countryCharlotte Stoudt, the show currently has an order of eight episodes and a creative team for women that joins Stoudt as executive producers, including Lesli Linka Glatter (native country), Minkie Spiro (The plot against America) and Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies). Spiro has also been tapped to direct all eight episodes, although there is currently no release date attached.

Although Laura seems to play a very different role than Collette’s detective Grace Rasmussen – who is investigating a serial rapist with Merritt Wever’s detective Karen Duvall on unbelievable – we have no doubt that the actress nominated by Golden Globe will leave the park!