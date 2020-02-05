Tommy Lee plays straight-edge professor in new episode ‘The Goldbergs’

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee recently appeared on the set of ABC’s The Goldbergs.

This is not the first time the musician has been shown on the small screen. In 2008 he played in an NBC reality show called Tommy Lee Goes To College.

In the episodes, Lee is confronted with all the hardships of a normal student. He goes to the University of Nebraska to find a roommate, to study and to become a member of clubs and a brotherhood.

The series consisted of only six episodes, but in a new episode of The Goldbergs, Lee is back on campus.

The drummer recently posted a video on Instagram in which he told his followers to tune into the show next week.

In the video, Lee plays a straightforward professor who goes looking for the young Barry Goldberg (Troy Gentile) for the name of a “great rock song about inappropriate love (he tries) to base his life on”.

Watch the funny clip that Lee posted on Instagram below.

According to Broadway World, the episode goes as follows:

When Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry get the same grade in class, Erica knows something wrong and discovers something very interesting about her brother. Meanwhile, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is involved to help Adam (Sean Giambrone) win his crush as a date for the upcoming Cupid Couples ’Skate at William Penn Academy.

The full episode is entitled “Preventa Mode” and will be broadcast on ABC on Wednesday 12 February at 8 p.m. ET.

More about Mötley Crüe and Tommy Lee

The band sets off later this year with a whole range of rock legends including Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Tickets are now available here. See below which cities they visit!

dates:

07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

07/09 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

07/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

25/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

08/23 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

28/08 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

30/08 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

