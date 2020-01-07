Tommy Davidson details reunion with his birth mother in new memories

Loading...

Comedian Tommy Davidson says he can see the world through the black and white prism because he was raised by a white family.

The “In Living Color” star was discovered by Barbara Jean Davidson, a white woman, when she saw a toddler’s foot from a tire in a rubbish heap in Greenville, Miss., Who then adopted it.

Davidson, 56, writes in his upcoming “Living in Color” paper that he had no idea who his birth mother, Tommie Gene, was or whether she was still alive until his adoptive mother, who worked at the HUD, was almost 33 years old was. Tracked them down and contacted them without speaking to the comic.

The call came when he was on the set of “Woo” opposite Jada Pinkett Smith. After the conversation, Davidson confided to Pinkett Smith what had just happened, and told the crew that there would be no rehearsals that day, and sent Davidson back to his hotel to process the life-changing news.

Although he wept tears of joy and sadness, the “Strictly Business” star did not yet feel ready to deal with his birth mother and did not bond with her for several months.

In 1998 Davidson performed in Wisconsin, where she lived, and invited her and her family to the show. He calls the reunion “an out-of-body experience”, but found it difficult “to recognize her as my mother”.

He learned that Gene already had three other children and was struggling with addiction. She has managed to change her life and is now working as a minister who travels the country and preaches. After a few intense conversations, Davidson says he could forgive her.

“Because I realized that she didn’t leave me on purpose,” he writes. “She had no control over what she did … I learned that a person can do the most terrible thing you can imagine – let your child down – and still heal yourself … Forgiveness can be powerful . “

“Living In Color” will appear in bookstores on January 28th.