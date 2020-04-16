‘Tommy Boy’ actor Brian Dennehy dies at 81

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy has died at age 81.

Law enforcement officers explained to TMZ he died from normal causes in Connecticut and there will be no autopsy.

“It is with significant hearts we announce that our father Brian passed away previous night time from normal results in, not Covid-related,” his daughter Elizabeth Dennehy tweeted on Thursday. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be skipped by his wife Jennifer, relatives and lots of buddies.”

The Golden Globe and Tony award winner’s occupation spanned 50 several years in excess of the stage and monitor. He is most perfectly recognized for participating in Jake Dunham on “Dynasty,” which he joined in 1981.

Dennehy’s most noteworthy movie overall look was as Large Tom Callahan in 1995’s “Tommy Boy,” starring Chris Farley.

Dennehy is survived by his spouse and five little ones.