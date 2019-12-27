Tommy Berry is sure Signore can outwit his wide-door rivals at Randwick

Loading...

"I'm just going to ride where it's comfortable, I think it's very important," said Berry. "He has a very good tour, as we saw the last start. Where he's from, he'll probably have to come back a bit anyway. We could even ride on the back of a horse like Glenall, who is drawn to us and could take us into the race from far away.

"Whatever happens, he has the best kicking in the race and he is probably the best horse in the race and it shows by his price. If he emerges by running from the top of the straight line, what it should do, it be very hard to beat.

"If we have to get back in the bottom two or three of the race, that doesn't really worry me as long as we cover ourselves up and turn it off and give it the last loophole." But we will fix that once they have jumped. "

Embracer, $ 5 in Ranvet handicap over 1200m, will come from the interior barrier in a batch of 10 for Berry.

"He has real speed, so I don't see it as a tricky draw for him," said Berry. "The last time there was a lot of speed in the race, but he was still sitting right behind the leader. He was probably beaten by a better horse that day (Superium), but he is still authentic and competitive and I expect it will come out in him this time. "

Berry's other rides include Chocolatier, the favorite equal to $ 5 in the TAB Handicap over 1800m, and Leviathan to $ 4 in the Sky Racing Active Handicap (1400m).

"The Leviathan is a beautiful horse that will speed up and should have a good race," said Berry. "" Chocolatier will be more fit for his last round and ready to go. ""