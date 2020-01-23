Tomljanovic is out with three sets

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic was unable to stop Garbine Muguruza’s late upswing when the resurgent Spaniard defeated local hope in three exciting sets: 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Tomljanovic, who finished first in the last five attempts in the second round of the Australian Open, fought bravely and fought the baseline with the two-time Grand Slam champion in a reckless fight for the baseline.

Muguruza’s experience with pulling up the Roland Garros and Wimbledon trophies, however, proved monumental and secured the last three games of the game after a delay due to rain.

Garbine Muguruza showed the mental strength of a two-time Grand Slam champion who won in the Rod Laver Arena. Photo: Getty

“It was a tough fight. We both fought to the end, Ajla played very well, so I had to do my best to win the match, ”Muguruza told the Rod Laver Arena after the match.

“Ajla is also a very aggressive player. I had to stay aggressive to play my game. I knew she was going to get very good shots, so I just had to be patient.”

There’s more to come …

The Open Fights the Elements (Again)

The game on the Melbourne Park outdoor courts, which was exposed to the harsh brutality of the Australian summer, did not start until 12:30 p.m. Some saw no ball for more than three hours.

But it wasn’t an old rain delay.

This sequel to the Australian Open, which had been hit by smoke plumes from the Gippsland and NSW bushfires and cyclones on Wednesday, now resembled Roland Garros’ clay courts.

Wow tough situation with rain last night and a dust storm in Melbourne. The court team works hard to clean the dishes and make them ready to play. You can see the orange dust in the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Whpo8EGIYK square

– Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) January 23, 2020

And it was red dust that blew into Melbourne from South Australia and NSW during the night storm activity.

The cleaning teams hurried to fill the discolored seats and seats with pressure to ensure that viewers hadn’t clouded their tennis-watching experience through rust-colored floors.

The tournament organizers asked whether they would preventively cover the outdoor seats with tarpaulin, and dusty rainfall was forecast hours before Melbourne.

Since the tournament site was already faced with massive delays, daily events got messy again after the return of the unwanted rain. With the exception of the three show courts, all actions were suspended.

Looking to the future – today’s competitive games

Nick Kyrgios (23) (AUS) vs Gilles Simon (FRA)

Nick Kyrgios returns to his favorite “People’s Court” and hopes for another quick start against the experienced Frenchman Gilles Simon.

The two former quarter-finalists – Kyrgios in 2015 and Simon in 2009 – expect the striking Australian style to overwhelm the brick-walled features of the 36-year-old journeyman with the help of an exuberant crowd.

Elina Svitolina (5) (UKR) vs Lauren Davis (USA)

The Ukrainian has seen Elina Svitolina’s love affair with Melbourne Park for the past eight years in a row and will try to build on her semi-finals in Wimbledon and New York last year.

But first the giant American Davis, who got angry about Wimbledon’s defending champion Angelique Kerber last year and bumped into Simona Halep in a four-hour match in Melbourne in 2018.