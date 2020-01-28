Tomi Adeyemi Interview about YA Fantasy Book 'Children of Virtue and Vengeance': Code Switch: NPR

This week, the Code Switch team is chatting with some of our favorite authors about the books we’re starting the decade with. First, editor Leah Donnella talks to Tomi Adeyemi about Children of Virtue and Vengeance, the second volume of her YA fantasy trilogy.

Children of Virtue and Vengeance is quite difficult for a book for young adults. It takes place in a fantastic Nigeria and is full of betrayal and loneliness, death and disorder. And unlike the first volume in the series, the reader has the feeling that there is no happy ending in sight.

The story follows teenage Zélie and her best friend Amari, who control disasters after disasters. Watching these characters sink into endless conflicts is sometimes exhausting. They deal with the destruction of safe havens, the death of friends and family and the realization that loved ones have lied to them. But in the midst of doom and darkness, virtue and revenge children force their young readers to ask real questions about the world: what distinguishes people from their enemies? Can friendships overcome race and class differences? Is the outcome of the war ever worth the devastation?

I asked Adeyemi why she decided to go so dark in this sequel and why she trusted her young readers to deal with it. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity (and, as I said, contains a few spoilers for the first book.)

Zélie and Amari are both teenagers. And they are written a lot as a teenager. They are both ready to be two of the most powerful people in their community. How did you come to grips with the fact that they are very young people who are struggling with major social problems such as hunger, structural racism and war?

I always wrote the story I wanted to write. Today’s youth is protected from nothing. They practice school target practice. You have the internet. You see that Australia is on fire. You can see that we are on the brink of war with Iran. They know everything. You see everything. They are more educated and globalized than probably any society that faces them.

Well, whether all of this education is positive is like a separate discussion. But they have a lot more to do and are much more exposed. So there is no need to filter this out of the stories. If anything, it is all the more important to deal with these things in a safe environment in which they can grapple with, think about and discuss, because they are faced with many of these things in their real life.

We all live in the same world. And that has always been the case, but I think we have a desire to protect younger people, even if the whole world has not protected young people. But I think that’s broken or shaken year after year because I can’t say that you are so innocent and unaware of the world’s evils and that you also practice a target practice.

Children of blood and bones, The first book in the series was obviously a very difficult book. But there are also moments of lightness: people who fall in love, deep friendships, a great relationship between a sister and a brother.

And then Children of virtue and revenge – that was harder for me to read. Friendships are torn apart and people have to make unimaginable decisions. I felt much more that this could not have a happy ending. This may not be resolved.

Book two is about war.

My whole thing with these books is like, they have to be real.

The first book was real, or at least I tried to make it as real as possible from a personal struggle that meant black identity, marginalization and police brutality. Book two is still real, it’s just not a problem that I’ve been through, but it’s a problem that many people around the world are going through. That’s why I don’t get careless anymore.

I think the average American is not really afraid of what would happen during a war because we are not used to having war on our territory. We are not used to seeing cities completely wiped out and devastated in a few moments. I’ve read a lot about first-hand reports, including: How did the bomb alert sound in Britain (during World War II)? And it sounded like death. It sounded terrible.

What was it like running into this shelter? What was it like to fight here? What was it like growing up here? I read a lot of ego reports and I just think god it’s dark. And it is terrible. And there is no happy ending. I was like, wow, the whole thing about war, how many people can I kill? Who can kill most people the fastest? This is war. This is literally the game. And Zélie and Amari have to learn this lesson, but they also take action against people who have been waging this war for a long time.

The older I get and the more I learn about the world, the more I like, oh, OK. So it’s not that we don’t know the problems. It’s not that we don’t have the resources to fix them. The fact is that we have centuries-old institutions that are built to create these problems because they benefit from them. And even if you work all your life, your life expectancy is not enough to accumulate enough power and wealth to overthrow institutions that have existed for centuries and have been fortified for centuries.

So much fantasy and science fiction is based on extremely white spaces and deals with “race” issues, but in relation to people who interact with another species, or people and aliens. In this story, almost all of the characters are black, and the conflict is between groups of people, not between different types. Why did you choose this frame?

I started writing when I was very young, like six. And in the first story I ever wrote, it was like the fan fiction of The Parent Trap. So I gave myself a twin. And it was on a horse farm because I really wanted a horse, because I read books about these girls on horses. I had no problem seeing myself in a story. I loved myself enough to put myself in it twice.

But in every story I could find from this age onwards, the protagonists I would write from about 6 to 18 were all white or biracial. And I never showed my stories to anyone. So it wasn’t like I had someone to point out that you can’t have black people in stories. I had internalized at a very young age that black people cannot play stories. And that was, black people cannot be in your imagination. I couldn’t exist in my own imagination.

When I realized I was doing this, I was about 18 years old. Then I started a personal mission: OK, I’m going to write these stories that I like to write, but with black protagonists because I obviously have a difficult self-esteem problem and I figured them out by writing so I can try to write them to heal.

As I continued to write these fantasies, I realized that all of these fantastic stories are about oppression, but the oppression is as fictional as the dragons. So it’s like, oh, what if there was racism and magic? And I think OK, but there is racism.

It’s one thing to be deleted, but to be, no, you are literally telling our stories without us. And that’s real. We don’t have to imagine oppression. That is real. We don’t have to imagine what it would be like to be a refugee. There are refugees. Fantasy and science fiction are all stories of oppression, but the people in our society today who are actively oppressed are largely wiped out. So I do what fantasy and sci-fi have always done. But this time I’m doing it from a very personal place. It’s not like, oh, how about if there was a giant magical lion, and oh, how about if the ruling police abuse a certain part of the population? You know, it’s like, no. That is real.

How did it feel to finally turn yourself and other black characters back into stories?

It was like trying a new exercise for the first time that was chunky and awkward. But that’s because I hadn’t done it since I was 6.

I’m 26 now and I’ve spent eight years writing stories with people who look like me. But I spent twelve years eluding my imagination. So I’m still playing with my own story.

Writing is all description. You describe everything. You describe what someone looks like, what action, what emotions and what environment they have. And it was very easy for me to be, oh, well, she had, you know, you pale white skin and long, lush red hair. That is very easy. It wasn’t always easy for me to be, oh, well, she has skin like the night and her hair – OK, what can I use to describe 4C hair if I know I don’t say 4C hair can? I don’t have many examples of this.

OK, I think it’s like wool. Or maybe it’s like clouds, you know, floating on her shoulders like a bouquet of clouds. Or maybe it was as big as a crown. I always joke with people that my life would be a lot easier if I could say oh she was Fenty Shadow 450. Because you want to get all the shades of brown without using food.

But being forced to describe myself and find ways to do it, and then find uplifting ways to do it was definitely a healing thing for me.