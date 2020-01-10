Tomas Hertl, named Max Pacioretty as replacements for NHL All-Star Game

Loading...

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl and Vegas Golden Knights winger Max Pacioretty will replace Logan Couture and Jakob Silfverberg respectively during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Hello now, he is an All-Star! @ TomasHertl48 his first career #NHLAllStar will appear, replacing teammate Logan Couture. pic.twitter.com/jidghUtUwx

– San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 10, 2020

#NHLAllStar Update: Jakob Silfverberg of the @AnaheimDucks is excused for the Honda NHL All-Star Game 2020 for the upcoming birth of his child. He will be replaced by @GoldenKnights forward Max Pacioretty. pic.twitter.com/i6ALVsi5ir

– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2020

Couture will miss the next six weeks with a broken ankle, excluding him from this year’s all-star festivities. Silfverberg, who represented the Anaheim Ducks, misses the event for the birth of his child.

Hertl, 26, will be his first all-star performance. He has 15 goals and 19 assists placed in 42 games this season with the Sharks.

Pacioretty, 31, has 20 goals and 25 assists with the Golden Knights this season. He will also perform for the first time during an NHL All-Star Game.