Tom Wilson from the capitals expelled after the altercation with David Pastrnak de Bruins

Loading...

BALTIMORE – Tom Wilson He was expelled late in the third period of the Capital loss by 7-3 against the Bruins in Boston on Monday night.

The test began after David Pastrnak hit Nick jensen in the numbers behind the net with less than seven minutes remaining in the game:

When Pastrnak and Wilson were skating towards the bench, Wilson hit Pastrnak, and Pastrnak threw a back blow:

The officials intervened to try to break things, and while Pastrnak was being held by a line judge, Wilson was throwing punches at Pastrnak through the arms of the line judge:

Both Wilson and Pastrnak were sent to the roughing penalty area, until Wilson received additional misconduct in the game.

At the beginning of the game, Wilson had hit Pastrnak in the abdomen with his stick:

To continue reading, log in to your account:

Log in

Username or email

Password

Remember me

Did you lose your password?