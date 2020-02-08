Tom Steyer asks the question that all 2020 candidates must answer

WASHINGTON – Presidential debates moderated by personalities via cable news often raise the same, tired questions:

Candidate A, why is Candidate K wrong / unprepared / poorly equipped to lead the country?

Inevitably followed by: Candidate Y, how do you respond to Candidate X?

Or there is the eternal classic: are you going to levy taxes on the middle class to pay for social program X? And when the candidate tries to explain that an increase in middle class tax rates will be offset by savings from, for example, a universal health care system, the follow-up question of the difficult-sounding moderator is: Yes or no, will taxes rise?

During Friday’s Democratic debate in New Hampshire, however, one of the candidates on stage raised the typical discussion script by asking questions themselves – a curious campaign strategy, but the result was better, more urgent questions about how the final Democratic nominee is going to beat President Trump.

The candidate was the liberal Californian billionaire Tom Steyer, who sounded more like an angry and worried citizen crazy about Trump’s re-election prospects than a polished presidential contender who clung to his talks. It was Steyer who, each Friday night, led the conversation away from yet another tit-for-tat argument and back to the bigger question of what the Democratic message should be to beat a sitting president with a rising approval score and a strong economy (at least for the time being).

Steyer cut his way to a disagreement between Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg by saying: “I have heard this conversation at every stage of debate now, and they are fine. Everyone at this stage is better in terms of economic justice and health care than someone in the Republican Party and a million times better than Donald Trump. That is not the question that lies before us today. That question is of course: who can beat Trump, and how?

He laid it out nicer later in the debate. “I don’t think there is any doubt that after this week there is a real threat that Donald Trump can be elected,” he said. He went on to say that a democrat with some hope to expel Trump will have to appeal to voters across the entire democratic spectrum – white, black, brown, Asian-American, with all income groups, moderated, progressive, and everyone in between. “Unless you can appeal to the different parts of the Democratic party,” he said, “then we can’t beat Donald Trump in November.”

There is a real threat that Donald Trump can be re-elected. There is a way to beat him: rise. Emergence in the spectrum of democratic voters, and that means moderate, progressive, and in particular the black and Latino communities. pic.twitter.com/W95iB8wIuP

– Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) 8 February 2020

Steyer praised his support of 24 percent of South Carolina black voters as proof that he is the candidate who can unite the party and defeat Trump. But there is little evidence that Steyer has the kind of massive attraction that he himself talks about. Nevertheless, he deserves the honor of having a conversation, despite what the moderators wanted to do, in which the burning question in the minds of so many fearful Democrats was addressed.

It is terrible that every debate contains no version of the question “Why was Donald Trump chosen in 2016, and how does your theory of four years ago shape your election strategy?” they would give you an original answer. The subsequent debate would be enlightening than most official Democratic debates to date.

But that didn’t happen at all. Steyer, hammering away at the formidable challenge of the Democratic Party in November, is doing his party a favor by forcing the issue now.