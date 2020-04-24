Tom Selleck says he would restart friends if asked

It’s been almost two decades since Tom Selleck’s last appearance at Friends, where he portrayed Richard Burke, Courteney Cox’s older lover, Monica Gellar.

Recently, the actor told people that he keeps a lot of happy memories of his time on the show.

“It was a great place to work,” Selleck said. “The actors were grateful for the opportunity and they were all as good as you can.”

On Friends, Selleck’s character was an ophthalmologist and family friend of the Gellar family before he fell in love with Monika, 21 years old.

The actor, who had previously performed a screen test with Cox, admitted that he was nervous when he signed up to play a recurring role in 1996.

“I haven’t done a live three-camera show since Taxi,” Selleck said. “It scared me a little.” But that’s the price you pay for the opportunity! “

Originally, Selleck only signed up for three episodes, but at the table he read what his last should be, “They said,” Hey, can you do a few more? “” He remembered. “So I did more.” And I quickly realized, “Wow, this is a lot.” “

The actor returned in 2000 when Richard briefly threatened to sever the relationship between Monica and Chandler (Matthew Perry).

“It just worked,” he said, pointing to his role and camaraderie in casting Friends. “I thought it was great.”

As for the highly anticipated special meeting with friends at HBO Max, Selleck shared that they had not asked him to be a part of it. “But if the opportunity came, I would do it again!” exclaimed.