Tom Holland discusses his Shooting Schedule for the Future with SPIDER-MAN 3 and UNCHARTED – GeekTyrant

Hollywood, along with the rest of the world of unnecessary work, will close during this pandemic. Projects were postponed and pushed back and shuffled, and we are waiting to see what things will look like once restrictions are lifted and when life comes back to normal.

Actress Tom Holland he recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, and talked about his experience in all of this, and how he influenced his latest film, as well as his films:

“I’m not too sure. I was in Berlin, making a film called ‘Uncharted’ with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we settled in for the first day of shooting, and then we closed down and went home. So whether we release that movie first or we release ‘Spider-Man’ first, I’m not clear. ”

No one is clear at this point. But that’s okay. We have to be flexible, because things close so quickly, and we don’t know when it will end. But Holland assures us that both films are looking great, and will surely continue to happen once things are back to normal.

“But both films are being made and they’re very strong and the scripts are great, so whatever happens.”

It’s good to hear that. Many dates have to be put around, but it is a small price to pay to keep everyone safe, and to be able to return to our lives. I certainly hope that there are some movie theaters that survive this time, as these are movies I would love to see on the big screen!

Uncharted is set to hit theaters, to date, October 8, 2021, and the Untitled Spider-Man sequel has a release date of July 16, 2021. Which film are you most looking forward to?

