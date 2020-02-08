Tom Hardy casts as a legendary polar explorer in the upcoming biopic

Tom Hardy has been confirmed as the star of a new biopic aimed at the legendary polar explorer Ernest Shackleton.

The film, Shackleton, reportedly takes the form of a survival thriller and tells the story of a month-long journey that led the explorer after a disastrous crash in Antarctica.

According to Variety, the script for the film is written by Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy writer Peter Struaghan, while Hardy will play the lead – previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dean Baker, who runs a production company with Hardy, said about the film: “Tom and I have always been fascinated by Shackleton as a leader and his infectious optimism and absolute belief in his team.

“At a time when leaders seem to be more about themselves than about society, Shackleton has sacrificed his own needs to ensure the well-being of his team – that’s inspiring.”

This is not the first time Shackleton’s life has been told on the screen, a TV version of his life story broadcast on Channel 4 in 2001 with Kenneth Brannagh in the lead, winning both BAFTA and Emmy.

No announcements have yet been made as to when the movie could go into pre-production or when a release date is likely.

Hardy’s most recent film role was in Venom, in which he played the titular character – a role he will play again this year.

He also plays a star later this year as Al Capone in Fonzo, a biopic about the life of the notoious gangster.