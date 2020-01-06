Tom Hanks's Acceptance Speech 2020 Golden Globes Video

Loading...

It’s no secret that everyone loves Tom Hanks, and at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night we all got a reminder why. The 63-year-old actor received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 77th annual event, and his speech made the room laugh and cry equally.

Charlize Theron handed the prize to Hanks and remembered for a moment when they were working together What you do!. The 1996 film was the second ever project by Theron, and the 44-year-old actress revealed that a terrible nerves led her to weaken her audition. She remembered how Hanks called out to help her and everyone told him he was the one who needed a break. Theron explained that the experience points to a truth that we all know and appreciate, that "[Hanks] just makes the world a better place."

When Hanks received his prize, he naturally received a well-earned standing ovation from the audience. The actor began his acceptance speech by noting that he would “pay to see [most people in the room] have their cars washed” before thanking his family.

“A man is blessed with a family so front,” he said, torn apart, pointing to Rita Wilson and their five children. “A wife who is fantastic in every way, who taught me what love is. Five children who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

Hanks then praised the great directors and actors with whom he collaborated, including the late Nora Ephron and Penny Marshall. “You’re a dope if you don’t steal from anyone you’ve ever worked with,” Hanks said. “And I’ve stolen from people like those who only need one name, like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia.” The actor also made sure that professionalism – such as coming on time – is “one of the most liberating acts you can give yourself” while working on a movie, because it gives actors time to prepare to “go there” to go”.

Hanks eventually blamed his emotional speech for a cold and ended his speech by referring to the old Hollywood term of controlling the “gate” for a good movie recording. “I checked the gate,” said Hanks. “The gate is good. Thank you.” View the sweet speech of Hanks in full!