Sunday may have been Tom Hanks’ big night at the Golden Globes 2020, but son Chet has definitely stolen the limelight – at least on social media.

The 29-year-old posted a video of himself on the red carpet on Instagram, in which he had something to do with his 74,000 followers that seemed typical to him.

“BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SEE SOON AT THE AWARDS – CHUNE IN,” Chet signed the video.

While mother Rita Wilson said, “Perhaps the best laugh of the night,” the Twitterverse wasn’t sure what to make of the clip.

“Why am I seeing a video on my TL from Chet Hanks that speaks in Patois?” One user thought.

“Chet Hanks, who speaks Patois, must be one of the most random and funniest things I’ve ever seen,” answered another.

“Chet Hanks, who speaks Patois, is a mistake in the matrix,” tweeted a fan.

“Guys, we (of a certain age) know that Chet Hanks knocked earlier. We are also confused as to why he speaks Patois, ”wrote another user.

Chet, who rapped under the name Chet Haze, also documented parts of the show in his Instagram story, including a selfie with Papa Hanks, 63, the recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. The “Empire” star, who had been struggling with drug addiction for years, accompanied his famous family on the red carpet before the ceremony.