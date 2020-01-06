Loading...

Tom Hanks resisted tears during the Golden Globes emotional speech

“A man is lucky to have a family sitting in front like this.”

Updated: 4:07 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

While Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille award for his lifelong achievements at the Golden Globes on Sunday, he delivered a teary-eyed acceptance speech filled with emotion and gratitude as you would expect from one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. Hanks thanked his wife and children, saying, “A man is lucky to have a family sitting like this,” and he called the work of his peers like Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts, among many others. He also recognized the directors who influenced his work, and he deepened the process of making the film, even including a history lesson on Cecil B. DeMille himself, while sharing sincere advice which is also useful. in everyday life only on a film set: “Presenting yourself on time is one of the greatest liberating acts you can give yourself,” he said. “It means that people with a radio in their ears do not have to knock on your door and say: re ready for you. You are in fact already ready.” Read his full speech below: The Most of the people in this room, I would pay to see them have their car washed, to be here, and I can just say, honestly, really, really, can I tell the truth now, can I see by show of hands, how many of people in this room have a clip pack that includes the “Love Boat?” Anybody? Charlize? No! Well, you missed it. There you are, Kathy! And what do we have? “Love, exciting and new, go aboard.” I have a cold the size of Merv Griffin’s “Jeopardy” royalties, so forgive me, I’ve been drinking a lot of orange drinks wildly for 24 hours and I’m a little nervous. A man is lucky to be seated with his family in front like this. A fantastic woman in every way, who taught me what love is. Five children who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man and a loving group of people who have kept me safe for months and months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I would not be here if they did not have to endure this. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me. It is the woman and the children. You’re a dope if you don’t steal from everyone you’ve ever worked with, and I’ve stolen from people like who only need a name, you know, you know, like Meryl, like Denzel , like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia, like Sally Field, even if they are two names, it is always one. But I was also improved by looking at the examples of some of the greatest actors who ever set the scene: Peter Scolari and Holland Taylor, a million years ago, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, believe it or not , which was in his very first film, it was so in August, there was no doubt. And Charlize, which is actually one of those names in one word. The reason I had to leave the room for five minutes was to come in and tell all the other producers that this woman I’m auditioning right now is going to be in this movie somehow , so we had to figure out how it would work. And it was. I have never been challenged, confused or lost sleep because of the work asked of me by the directors I worked with, each of them, the writers with whom I worked, each one of them, and there was Nora and Penny, Husband recently, Steven and Ron, Paul, Bob, the list goes on, Clint, the list goes on and on. And each of these guys, at one point or another, came up to me in one day and said, “Tomorrow if you don’t do your job really well, we don’t have a movie.” And it’s something that happens with actors at some point in a movie. Everyone knows that a film is shot by shot. Lina Wertmüller knows it, Marty Scorsese knows it, Jackie Chan knows that a film is made piecemeal, and at that point, everyone has to do their job to perfection, it has to hit a mark, and it takes go. Sometimes the film rests on the shoulders of the makeup artists who set Stellan Skarsgård’s eyebrows. Sometimes it’s the focus extractor that if it’s not sharp, you don’t have it, and it pops up, and you have to start all over. But it was those moments as an actor where everyone I worked with helped me get to this place. Sometimes it is 3 am, and sometimes it is 11 pm, in which you just have to put everything in place, have faith in this process and go there. A thousand years ago, in 1977, when I was an intern at the Shakespeare Great Lakes Festival, my first professional work, we were all shouted by Dan Sullivan, the director. We had partyed too much the night before, we were showing up for rehearsals, and he yelled at us, finally he yelled at us. He said, “Hey, look, you guys, you guys, you actors, you know what your job is? You know what your job is? You have to show up on time, and you need to know the text , and you must have a head full of ideas. Otherwise, I can’t do my job. “It was the greatest lesson a young actor could ever have. First of all, head full of ideas. Bring anything, try anything. They might not use it. If it stinks, they won’t use it. Am I right, Marty Scorsese? If it’s not good, boy, let’s see the results of this film, by the way. Know the text, and it’s not just your lines, it’s everything, it’s the red dot, it’s the theme of the film. You must know this. You may not be right in your opinion, but you have to get there with some direction. And as Charlize may know, and some of the others who have worked with us across the galaxy of Playtone stars, showing up on time is one of the greatest liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie. This means that these people with radios in their ears do not have to knock on your door and say, “They are ready for you”. In fact, you are already ready, you have the freedom and you have the freedom to be there early enough to settle in because when the time comes, you have to hit the marks and you have to go. movies, when it was filmed, that you couldn’t go to the next scene until the door was good. The film passed through the little one – let me explain it to the children at home – the film went through a shutter and had to go through the door and sometimes a piece of film fell, hair, a speck of dust was there on the negative and the photo would be ruined because you couldn’t save it to the lab. The door had to be good before we could continue. Cecil B. DeMille himself, in this chair in the voice of God: “Very well, it’s wonderful, cut it. Close the doors.” He said something like that, and they checked the door, and if the door was good, then you went on. Ladies and gentlemen – it’s the cold that makes it happen, I swear, I’m not as emotional at home – well, thank you HFPA, thank you all here, thank you all for all your inspiration and all your work and all the struggles you all go through to reach the goals and tell the truth. I checked the door. The door is good.

